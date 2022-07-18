Meltdown Monday and Blowtorch Britain: Newspaper Comments on British Heat | national newspaper





Red Alert: The Guardian leads with pictures of firefighters working in France and scorching heat that will send temperatures in excess of 40 degrees Celsius. The Conservative TV bloodshed has also come to an end. Conservative leadership debate exposes deep divisions. In the intro, it was said that the show had a bad personality.

Blowtorch Britain says Mirror, 42C record heat is on. Those who have seen them plunge into the sea from Brighton seem happy enough to bear with it.

Metro is also clever with photos of his competitor next to moderator Julie Etchingham during leadership discussions with Meltdown Monday.

The Telegraph was unable to determine either a heat wave or a collapse, so the heat wave brought Britain to a halt. In the discussion report, all guns were trained against the former prime minister. Rivals accuse Sunak of leading the country into recession.

It is also hot on the surface of the sun. In fact, it is hotter than the Sahara Desert. And although India and Pakistan, Algeria and Ethiopia are not all combined. The strap across the top of the aerial beach photo is Super scorchio, and the newspaper predicts the beach will be full as offices and schools close.

Others use the weather for the front-page photo, but show off the Conservative leadership. The strongest expression is perhaps in the Times when Sunak attacked the socialist Truss. The newspapers discussed a violent clash with TV last night. On the heatwave front, schools were instructed to keep their doors open as temperatures climbed towards record.

Mordaunt and Truss No 10 competition say i. It’s unclear whether the ignition is a weather reference or not. Here’s another beach photo and according to the household the UK is preparing for its hottest day with a scorching heat wave.

Penny Mordaunt has called for an end to toxic stains, but Express says no chance! The race for number 10 becomes individual. And to some extent in this document in general, whatever the dangers posed by the heat, there is a plea that we, as British today, should stand together. It’s not the end of the world! just keep it cool

On the Daily Mails front, the offensive line takes precedence over immediate reporting of the controversy. Mordaunt bypassed the #10 ban to meet boycott groups. Photographically, they jump into Batfleck and J-Lo’s now confirmed wedding.

Also running for Prime Minister Nadhim Zahawi is featured in today’s Financial Times article. There is fierce competition over the city reorganization plan for Big Bang 2.0. Back for a photo, Brighton Beach and unflattering hints of skin tones pale beyond: health warnings for record heat.

