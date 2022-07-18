US Air Force assesses future of key hypersonic program after two successful tests





RAF FAIRFORD, England The Air Force is encouraged by back-to-back successful testing of a key hypersonic weapons program, but has yet to decide how to proceed once it moves past the acquisition phase of mid-level, its chief acquisitions officer said on July 16.

During a panel discussion with reporters at the Royal International Air Tattoo here, Andrew Hunter said the Air Force was still trying to answer a key question as it developed hypersonic capabilities: what is the combination of weapons it needs for the threats facing the United States, especially China. , and how would a hypersonic such as the AGM-183A Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon, or ARRW, fit in?

Obviously, you wouldn’t buy something that didn’t work, Hunter said. But even if it works, it has to be the right contribution to the overall weapon mix and to the highest priority targets. This is what leads [Air Force] decision making.

Last week, the ARRW Air Force’s second successful test flight in a row ended the program’s booster testing phase and moved it into its next testing phase. complete. This will start later this year.

Hunter said the Air Force was considering what it would do once the ARRW completed the mid-tier acquisition phase, but it had shown great promise. The Department of Defense uses the mid-tier acquisition approach to quickly produce prototypes that demonstrate a capability works.

The ARRW is already at a significantly higher level of maturity than previous Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency hypersonic programs, Hunter said.

And when prototyping work on ARRW is complete, he added, he wants the Air Force to be ready to move on to producing a usable hypersonic weapon.

Hypersonic weapons can reach speeds in excess of Mach 5 and maneuver in midair, making them capable of penetrating enemy defenses and difficult to track and shoot down. China and Russia have focused heavily on hypersonic research and development, and some lawmakers have criticized the Defense Department for not doing enough to match their hypersonic capabilities.

The Air Force’s ARRW program suffered a series of three test failures last year, when the ARRW had problems during launch. Failures and other delays led Congress to cut nearly $161 million from the fiscal year 2022 budget, which would have allowed the Air Force to procure ARRW; lawmakers transferred half of that money to the hypersonics research, development, test and evaluation account.

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall, who had repeatedly said the service needed to consider what role hypersonics should play in its arsenal, later told a conference that the ARRW had yet to prove itself. .

But in May, the Air Force announced a successful test of ARRW from a B-52H Stratofortress. Lockheed Martin, which manufactures the ARRW, said that after this test, the program should reach operational capability early next year.

Hunter said one of the biggest issues that usually pops up during the full testing phase are unexpected integration issues, you know, the easy stuff, he joked.

Stephen Losey is Defense News’ air warfare reporter. He previously reported for Military.com, covering the Pentagon, special ops and air warfare. Prior to that, he covered Air Force leadership, personnel, and operations for Air Force Times.

