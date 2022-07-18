Red Alert: UK set roasts in ‘scorching heat’ as temperatures beyond 40 degrees Celsius could wreak widespread havoc | UK News





As Britain prepares for “terrible” temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius, Britons have been urged to stay indoors, and the UK is now covered in first-ever red warnings of extreme heat.

A national emergency has been declared amid the threat of severe disruption as schools close, hospitals cancel bookings and events cancelled.

Despite high temperatures across the UK last week, weather forecasters have issued a red warning on Monday and Tuesday to indicate that mercury could rise further on Monday and Tuesday.

How to Stay Safe in the Heat – Official Advice

Avoid sun and physical exertion between 11 am and 3 pm.

Drink plenty of water and avoid excess alcohol

Close the curtains in the room facing the sun

Do not leave anyone in a parked car. Check out the elderly and vulnerable neighbors.

Walk in the shade, apply sunscreen, and wear a wide-brimmed hat.

Follow the instructions to make sure you can store your medicines and make sure your refrigerator, freezer and fans are working properly.

Experts now say there is an 80% chance of breaking the 2019 set of 38.7C (101.7F) and setting a new temperature record, and a 50% chance that the highest temperature will exceed 40C (104F).

Meteorological Agency president Penny Endersby gave a strong and dramatic warning on the air: “The extreme heat we are forecasting now is unprecedented.”

“Here in England we are used to seeing hot weather as an opportunity to go out and play in the sun. This is not that kind of weather. Our lifestyles and infrastructure are not adapted to what is coming.

“Take the warnings we give you seriously, like red or amber warnings for wind or snow, and follow our advice.”

Her warning was also repeated by Tracy Nicholls, chief executive officer of the College of Paramedics, who predicted that the “terrible heat” the UK would experience in the next few days could lead to death.

She told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge On Sunday program:

“It’s very ferocious, so it’s actually a serious heat that could ultimately end in the death of people. We’re not prepared for this heat in this country.”

The UK’s Health and Safety Agency on Friday raised its heat health alert to level 4, a ‘national emergency’.

Level 4 is reached “when a heat wave is so severe or prolonged that its effects extend outside the health and social welfare system”.

1:52 Doctor’s top tips to stay warm

The Meteorological Agency has issued a yellow heat warning for most of England from Monday to Tuesday, extending from southern Scotland and Wales.

A red alert has been issued across the UK from London to Manchester and York on Monday and Tuesday.

1:12 Sleep expert advice for hot nights

The UK’s accusations of extreme heat roasting have been leveled head-on for climate change by various scientists.

Dr. Nikos Christidis, a climate attribution scientist at the Korea Meteorological Administration, said Tuesday’s forecasts above 40C are a result of climate change.

