Heat waves in Europe create wildfires and temperature-related deathsExBulletin





A fire plane drops water into a forest fire in Portugal on Saturday. Patricia De Melo Moreira/AFP via Getty Images .

Across much of the United States, millions of Americans are preparing for some of the hottest days they have ever seen.

Parts of the Great Plains are expected to reach record high temperatures this week, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas could reach temperatures as high as 110 degrees.

The heat is already affecting crops, livestock and power grids in the region. Parts of Texas and Oklahoma were under excessive heat warnings on Sunday, while Arkansas and Louisiana were under heat advisories.

Residents of Texas, mired in a heatwave for much of the past six weeks, experienced triple-digit heat from north to south and east to west. The city of Austin just experienced the hottest seven-day period in its history. As residents there and across the state turn on their air conditioners, fears about the resilience of the state’s power grid are growing.

Fires across Europe

But it’s not just happening here. Climate change is making heat waves around the world more frequent and intense, scientists have found.

Extreme heat in parts of Europe has sparked wildfires across Spain, France, Portugal and other neighboring countries, prompting the evacuation of thousands of people.

A pilot has died after his plane crashed during a Portuguese firefighting operation on Friday.

Portugal suffered some of the worst damage. Forest fires have already destroyed around 74,000 acres of land so far this year, according to Portuguese broadcaster RTP.

In France, two huge wildfires in the southwest of the country have been spreading for almost a week now and have decimated the country’s pine forests, according to the Associated Press. The wildfires prompted around 14,000 people to evacuate the area.

Wildfires are also damaging parts of Spain, prompting the country’s Ministry of National Defense to deploy most of its firefighting planes to areas with limited ground access, the report also reported. ‘Associated Press.

Blazing temperatures

Portugal’s heat wave has caused 659 deaths over the past week, according to Reuters, citing the country’s health ministry. Temperatures reached up to 117 degrees in parts of the country.

On Saturday, some 360 ​​people in Spain died of heat-related causes, according to Spanish daily La Vanguardia.

Meanwhile, for the first time in history, parts of the UK are under a ‘red warning’ for extreme heat.

The UK’s national weather service, known as the Met Office, said temperatures could reach 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).

The extreme heat warning will affect parts of England on Monday and Tuesday, according to the Met Office.

Despite the widespread damage people are already feeling from climate change, countries around the world are at risk of slowing down their efforts to reduce emissions of heat-trapping greenhouse gases as they scramble to deal with problems such as high inflation and fossil fuel prices.

The United States is the world’s second largest emitter of greenhouse gases. But its ability to reduce its heat-trapping pollution has been limited recently by political conservatives. In late June, the Supreme Court restricted the ability of the US Environmental Protection Agency to regulate emissions from existing power plants. And last week, Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va., rejected legislation backed by other Democrats and the Biden White House to funnel more money into clean energy.

