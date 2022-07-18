Who will be the next leader of the Conservative Party? – Politico





LONDON Suddenly everyone in the Conservative party wants to befriend Kemi Badenoch.

The former equality minister looks far ahead in the ongoing race to replace Boris Johnson as Conservative party leader and British prime minister this summer, but she finished fourth out of five in a second round of votes among her fellow MPs last week. place, and fast.

Badenochs’ self-proclaimed ‘half-awake’, small government pitch has won her support from the party’s right, even among those supporting other candidates.

As former cabinet big-hit Michael Gove paddles behind her focus, intelligence, and nonsensical approach, Congressman Saffron Walden, with no cabinet-level experience, sought to inject herself into the Conservative consciousness in the long run. You have successfully used the contest.

In fact, a recent poll by grassroots website Conservative Homes put Badenoch two digits ahead of its closest competitor, according to a poll of party members who will pick a new leader out of the final two candidates slashed by the House of Representatives this summer.

And while most observers think the current competition is too early for Badenoch to make a final in her career, supporters argue that it’s still too early to ignore her.

I’m here to make the final two. Her campaign manager, MP Lee Rowley, told Sky News that the chemistry will absolutely win.

Even if she fails, few believe that this will be Westminster’s last move from a software engineer to a politician. Badenoch is already well known for a large cabinet position in the next government, and when the time comes, there will be another chance at the top.

Running doesn’t necessarily mean winning,” said one congressman who supports Liz Truss as a leader. “Running is preparing to win later,” she said.

back story

Among Badenoch’s many assets, there is a fascinating backstory that sets her apart from the political parties traditionally cast as a bulwark of the British elite.

She was born in South London, but grew up in the United States and Nigeria. Her parents are from Nigeria and in her first speech to the House of Representatives, she described herself as a first-generation immigrant for all her intentions and purposes.

Badenoch returned to England at the age of 16 and worked at a McDonald’s while studying at a university in South London.

British politics tends to be dominated by lawyers and art graduates, but her background in computer software suggests a fresher and more tech savvy, even if her next step was in a more traditional Conservative direction. Katz.

Badenoch continued digital work for the right-leaning Spectator magazine, very much loved by conservative elites, and it is surprising that her candidacy and many of her ideas were oxygenated by the same publication. Last week, the magazine’s deputy editor, Damian Thompson, ran an article titled simply “Why the Party Should Gamble on Kemi Badenok”.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Spectator alumni have found their way to Downing Street. Boris Johnson is the former editor of the magazine.

platform

Badenoch is an open-ended Brexiteer who has helped bolster support among the Conservative grassroots, but it is her involvement with identity and culture that has attracted most attention.

She was praised and criticized for challenging the idea of ​​widespread institutional racism in Britain, and government officials sought to thwart her plan that all new public buildings should have separate bathrooms for men and women. He said he lamented about it.

In a Times article launching her leadership campaign, Badenoch argued that identity politics was not about tolerance or individual rights, but the exact opposite of our important and enduring British values.

Those who admire Badenoch see free thinkers who are hard to pierce dovish.

A lot of people have their mouths open and they know exactly what they’re going to say. She is also a second legislator supporting a rival competitor. Badenoch added that she now appeals to those who feel that British politics is somewhat banal.

But Badenoch’s critics are skeptical of her ability to turn her headline-heading words into actionable policies.

I’m sure she has a firm view, but my experience with many of these people is that the headlines become less important once they enter the government, the current government adviser said.

A strong opinion is fine unless you are actually trying to put it into practice.”

rival camp

There’s no doubt Badenoch frightened her rivals as supporters of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who have presented herself as a natural candidate for the Conservative right, urged the former secretary to step down to unite the party.

The second Conservative MP quoted above said the primary would kick off this week as lawmakers pick the last two candidates to participate in the Conservative MP’s vote.

I think people feel much stronger about the choice between Rishi. [Sunak] and liz [Truss] than they actually do about giving Kemi a chance,” the MP said.

But a former Conservative adviser believes that the leaders’ debate, which is now televised, will force some lawmakers to re-evaluate their choices after Truss had a bad night in his first TV showdown on Friday night.

Lawmakers will be terrified of how bad Liz has done. [first] discussion,” the former adviser said. “She looked very strange, like a tree and nervous, and that would make lawmakers worry.

“penny [Mordaunt] They added that they had suffered a lot from further investigations in the past few days, citing the incumbent international trade minister who had only distanced themselves from members last week according to the vote.

This momentum may have been sparked by a second TV debate on Sunday night. In this discussion, Badenoch successfully scored her score with an unexpected attack on Sunak, her former boss since her treasury days. Serious warning about mass fraud related to the Treasury’s coronavirus loan scheme.

But even if Badenoch fails to make it to the finals this week, few party members doubt that her future is bright and important cabinet positions await now.

The dynamism of racing has damaged the reputation of some people,” said the former adviser quoted above. “She’s not one of them.”

