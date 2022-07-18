3 killed in shooting at US mall, gunman shot dead by armed civilian





The attack is the latest in a wave of gun violence gripping the United States (Representational)

Indiana:

Three people were killed and three others injured on Sunday at a mall in the US state of Indiana, officials said, the latest in a wave of gun violence in the country.

“We witnessed a mass shooting tonight at Greenwood Park Mall,” Mark Myers, mayor of Greenwood, Indiana, said in a statement.

“We have three dead right now and three more injured.”

Myers said the shooter was shot by “an armed individual”.

Greenwood Police shared a post on their Facebook page asking witnesses to the shooting to contact the department with information.

The attack is the latest in a wave of gun violence to plague the United States, where around 40,000 deaths a year are caused by firearms, according to Gun Violence Archive.

It comes just weeks after a gunman opened fire during a July 4 parade in an affluent Chicago suburb, killing seven people and wounding at least three dozen.

The shooting followed two massacres in May that saw 10 black people gunned down in an upstate New York supermarket, and 19 children and two teachers killed in an elementary school in Texas.

The recent spike in gun violence has reignited the contentious debate over gun regulation. A U.S. House of Representatives committee is due to vote this week for the first time in nearly 20 years on a bill banning assault weapons.

