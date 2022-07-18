British Heatwave: Top Tips for Staying Cool in Hot Weather – Including Tricks Used by the British Navy | UK News





A heat health warning has been issued across the UK and temperatures are expected to soar to 40C (104F) on Tuesday.

Here are some of the best ways to stay cool in the sweltering heat, as advised by forecasters and authorities across Europe, including the NHS.

stay hydrated

It may seem obvious, but drinking plenty of water is often overlooked.

Stay hydrated with plenty of liquid to cool from the inside out. It is recommended to drink 1.5 to 2 liters per day.

Taking a cool bath or shower can also help maintain body temperature, according to the NHS.

avoid alcohol

Bad news for some, but predictors advise against drinking in intense heat, as well as tea and coffee, which act as diuretics and can cause dehydration.

pajamas in the freezer

Store pillowcases or pajamas in the freezer during the day. Take it out before going to bed. Hopefully they will calm you down and help you sleep better.

It is also helpful to wear loose, cool clothing and a hat and sunglasses throughout the day.

And if you wear brightly colored clothes, you will feel cooler.

…flannel

Placing flannel in the freezer can be refreshing, especially when applied to your forehead while lying in bed.

fan on

Fans can help the body regulate its internal temperature. Placing an ice fan in front of the fan can make the circulating air cooler.

If you don’t have a water bottle, fill a hot water bottle with cold water.

throw away the blanket

Thin cotton sheets absorb sweat and are more comfortable than duvets.

During the night your body temperature starts to drop, so hopefully you won’t feel hot or uncomfortable for too long.

how to sleep well at night

It’s all too easy to start feeling irritable and irritable when you’re struggling to sleep.

Your best bet is to distract yourself with a relaxing activity like reading and go back to bed when you’re tired.

Avoid the temptation to use your cell phone as this activity can irritate you.

close window

It may seem counterintuitive, but during peak heat, closing the windows and lowering the blinds will make your room cooler.

Open windows for ventilation when it is cooler outside.

It’s getting hot… Sleep downstairs.

If your house has multiple floors, it’s worth sleeping downstairs. Spend more time in the coolest room in your home.

plan ahead

If you plan to spend time outdoors, plan your day so that you have enough food, water, and medications.

The NHS says that people who are vulnerable to the effects of heat should avoid the sun during the hottest hours of the day (usually between 11am and 3pm).

Apply sunscreen even if you are not prone to burns. Apply SPF15 or higher with UVA protection.

shade your pet

Owners may be concerned about how to keep their pets cool.

First of all, when you are at home and not in your car, the Humane Society recommends keeping your pets in the shade or in an air-conditioned area.

Apply an ice pack or cold tower to your head, neck and chest.

Meteorological Agency advice

Avoid the sun.

Keep your home cool.

Consider adjusting your plans during the warning period.

If you must go out, wear a hat and sunscreen, stay in the shade as much as possible, and carry water.

Do not leave people or animals in a hot car, and be especially careful with your family and neighbors, especially vulnerable people.

Try these tips from Royal Navy.

British naval officers have been soaking their hands in cold water since the 1990s to cool them faster.

Studies show that cold water speeds up cooling. For every 10 minutes of immersing your hands in 15C water, the core temperature decreases by about 1 degree.

This technique has also been adopted by athletes who need to cool down quickly when alternating between rest and movement.

Image: Photo: AP

put ice on the pulse

Applying ice to the side of your wrist and neck helps to lower your body temperature by bringing blood vessels closer to the surface of your skin.

1:52 Doctor’s top tips to stay warm

