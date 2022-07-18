United States: several people killed in a shooting in an Indiana shopping center | News | DW





At least three people were killed and several others injured in a shooting Sunday night at a shopping center in Greenwood in the US state of Indiana, local police said.

There is no longer an active threat in the area, Indianapolis Police Deputy Chief Chris Bailey said. Greenwood is a southern suburb of Indianapolis with a population of approximately 60,000.

“We are sickened by another type of incident like this in our country,” Bailey said.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb said he was monitoring the situation and thinking of the lives lost and the “victims of this horrific incident”.

What we know so far

The Greenwood Police Department said in a Facebook post that the shooter was among those who died.

“He was shot by an armed individual,” police said in the post.

Greenwood Police Department Chief Jim Ison told reporters at a news conference that the shooter entered the Greenwood Park mall with a gun and began shooting into the food court.

Officers responded to the shooting around 6 p.m. local time and were looking for other victims, Ison added.

But authorities believe the shooting was limited to the food court, Ison said.

Police also called on people to let them know if they witnessed the shooting.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police and several other agencies are participating in the investigation.

22-year-old civilian kills gunman

Ison told reporters that a 22-year-old man who was legally carrying a gun at the mall shot and killed the shooter.

“The real hero of the day is the citizen who was legally carrying a gun in that food court and was able to stop the shooter almost as soon as he started,” Ison said.

He said he did not know the details of those killed, but said those injured and taken to hospital were in stable condition.

Mayor of Greenwood laments shooting

Greenwood Mayor Mark W. Myers said in a statement that the “tragedy strikes at the heart of our community.”

He asked people to offer their prayers “to the victims and our first responders”. He also asked people to stay away from the mall and surrounding areas.

Wave of armed violence

The United States has witnessed a wave of gun violence since May, a teenage gunman killed 10 people in a racist grocery store attack in Buffalo, New York, a gunman shot dead 19 children and two teachers in a elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and a gunman fired into a crowd of people during a July 4 parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

The upsurge in shootings has reignited the debate over gun control measures, with the US House Judiciary Committee saying it would pass a bill this week to ban certain assault weapons.

The legislation, however, is not expected to be passed by the Senate.

The Second Amendment to the US Constitution protects the right to bear arms, but the issue is divisive in US politics.

Gun rights advocates argue that any move to restrict those protections could become a slippery slope, and the gun lobby has a powerful influence on many Republican lawmakers.

