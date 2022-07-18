Scott Gottlieb says US ‘failed to contain’ virus





The United States has failed to contain the monkeypox outbreak and is “on the verge” of seeing the virus become endemic, former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb told ‘Face the Nation’ on Sunday. from CBS.

Driving the news: According to CDC data, there are currently more than 1,800 cases of monkeypox in the United States and more than 12,500 worldwide.

What they’re saying: “I think the window to take control of this and contain it has probably closed, and if it hasn’t closed, it’s definitely starting to close,” Gottlieb said.

“We are probably only detecting a fraction of the actual cases, because we had a very narrow case definition of who was tested for a very long time,” he added. men and STD clinics. So we are looking there. We find cases there. But it is a fact that there are cases outside of this community right now. We don’t take them because we’re not looking there. wouldn’t be surprised if there are thousands of cases right now,” he added of the U.S. case count. not explode because it is more difficult for the virus to spread, it will be persistent.”

State of play: Last month, New York and Washington, DC, began offering limited monkeypox vaccines and both quickly reached maximum appointments.

New York City opened three mass monkeypox vaccination sites on Sunday, NBC 4 reports. New York City Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan said at the opening of one sites on Sunday that the city was “fighting two pandemics at once,” NBC 4 reports.

The big picture: The US Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday that it has ordered an additional 2.5 million doses of monkeypox vaccine to respond to the outbreak.

The World Health Organization is set to meet this week to determine whether monkeypox should be declared a public health emergency of international concern (USPPI), its highest alert.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.axios.com/2022/07/17/monkeypox-scott-gottlieb-contain

