UK heat wave calls for ’emergency holidays’





Tricky dinners and chatter about the weather have taken it to the next level.

The UK has been affected by severe heat this week, with parts of the UK scorching hot with temperatures as high as 40 degrees Celsius. Cambridge currently holds the record for the highest temperature, reaching 38.7C in July 2019.

The Korea Meteorological Administration issued red warnings for heat waves for the first time on Monday (July 18) and Tuesday (July 19), advising people to avoid the sun from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., when the UV rays are strongest.

Some reacted to the news in a genuinely British way, while others ignore it and proudly share how they got through the summer of 1976.

Meanwhile, some have turned to Twitter to offer an emergency bank vacation that isn’t a bad idea at all.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter.

The temperature in Bradford next Tuesday is expected to be 35 degrees, and I’m already afraid. Can someone tell me the emergency bank holidays?\u201d

Jaspreet Sohal \ud83d\udc1d\ud83e\udde3 (@Jaspreet Sohal \ud83d\udc1d\ud83e\udde3) 1657802891

Requesting \u201c38\u00b0 Bank Holidays in Glasgow\u201d

She (@hende) 1658042453

\u201cIf the temperature exceeds 30 degrees on Monday and Tuesday, it must be a public holiday. No one should work in that heat #heatwave\u201d

ProfitHawk (@ProfitHawk) 1657963292

\u201cRail passengers urged to avoid train travel due to extreme UK heatwave <-- Then we designate Monday and Tuesday as public holidays so people don't have to go to work\u201d

Tsunimi (@tsunimee) 1657909186

\u201cCan you spend Monday as an emergency public holiday? #Heat \ud83d\udd25\u201d

Noyakobi (@Roh Yakobi) 1657902303

\u201cIf you’re really worried about this heat wave, why not make it a bank holiday or have your employees leave work at 2pm and take regular water breaks?



Common sense\u201d

going out now \u2122\ufe0f (@outing now \u2122\ufe0f) 1657893124

Health Minister Steve Barclay said additional measures for ambulance services were in effect on Monday and Tuesday.

In an interview with the BBC, Barclay said: The clear message to the public is to be smart in terms of water, shade and cover that many know. The best way to beat the heat.

We asked people to keep an eye on their neighbors and vulnerable people.

Additional emergency assistance has also been put in.

He is taking additional steps in terms of additional: call handlers, fleet support. [and] Extra time in the ambulance.

Each ambulance trust has a well-developed contingency plan for extreme weather.

We’ve also worked with hospitals to take over from ambulance to hospital, where people can move to the ward on their own, so people don’t wait longer than necessary in the ambulance to use the full power of the hospital. out.

Have a say in our news democracy. Please click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help us post this article through the indy100 ranking.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indy100.com/viral/emergency-bank-holiday-uk-heatwave The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos