Joe Bidens punch belies US-Saudi unease





Just hours after Joe Biden greeted Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with a thump before a lengthy meeting, the US president was still insisting his visit to Saudi Arabia had nothing to do with the kingdom’s leader day by day.

I didn’t come here to meet the crown prince, Biden said, pointing to his agenda, which included a summit with other Arab leaders.

For weeks before his visit to Saudi Arabia, the White House sought to use the summit to deflect criticism from the controversial trip to a nation Biden had vowed to treat like an outcast. But it’s the footage of the president engaging Prince Mohammed, the man who US intelligence concluded authorized the operation that led to the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, that may be the trip’s most lasting legacy.

This visit was mainly about optics, especially the Saudi side, said Steven Cook, senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations. There were many advantages for the Saudis and many disadvantages for the Americans.

Biden and his team knew the trip would come at a political cost and that Riyadh would use his meeting with Prince Mohammed as a sign of the rehabilitation of crown princes in the west, less than four years after Khashoggis’ murder. But with oil prices at their highest in more than a decade and Washington trying to isolate Russia, aides pressed Biden to restore ties with the world’s top crude exporter.

The challenges, however, of restoring ties with Riyadh were underscored when Saudi officials quickly dismissed Bidens’ assessments of two critical US goals: human rights and oil.

Biden greets Crown Prince with a fist bump Saudi Royal Court

The president told reporters he brought up the killing of Khashoggi, who was killed by Saudi agents in 2018, at the height of his meeting with Prince Mohammed.

Biden said Prince Mohammed reiterated that he was not personally responsible for the murder. Riyadh blamed the killing on a rogue operation.

The president, who previously declined to speak to the crown prince, said he indicated he was likely to respond. However, Saudi officials said Prince Mohammed pushed back, insisting that those responsible be tried and jailed.

Officials said the crown prince then cited the mistreatment by US troops at Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq as he questioned Washington’s human rights record. The exchange was brief and the leaders moved on to other matters, they added.

Similarly, Biden told reporters he believes he has secured Saudi Arabia’s agreement to produce more oil in the coming weeks. But Saudi officials, who have long maintained that simply pumping more crude won’t lower prices, were quick to downplay that.

They repeated Riyadh’s position that any decision to produce more oil would be based on demand.

If you say did we promise more oil, that means we are seeing an oil shortage, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said. If we see a shortage of oil, there will be more oil produced.

Biden scored some foreign policy victories during his first visit to the Middle East as president, which began with a stopover in Israel. This included Saudi Arabia’s agreement to open its airspace to flights to and from Israel, with which Riyadh has no formal relations.

Washington and Riyadh have also agreed to cooperate to build 5G and 6G in Saudi Arabia, a deal the United States hopes will wean the kingdom off Chinese communications technology.

But Brian Katulis, senior fellow at the Middle East Institute, said the success of the visit would only become clear in the coming weeks and would depend on the Saudis following up.

If Biden gets relief at the gas pump and is seen as relief for Americans on inflation through this visit…it’s going to pay more political dividends than the price that comes from people gushing on Twitter, he said.

Even before it began, the trip had drawn criticism from U.S. human rights activists and lawmakers, and Biden had struggled to explain why he was traveling to Saudi Arabia.

On several occasions, he suggested it was about pushing for greater regional integration, bolstering efforts to end a seven-year war in Yemen and stabilizing energy markets.

This message was reinforced during the visit, and it ended with a speech on Saturday before the leaders of the Gulf States and of Egypt, Jordan and Iraq in which he insisted on the that the United States would remain an active and engaged partner in the Middle East.

We will not leave with a vacuum to be filled by China, Russia or Iran, Biden said.

Yemeni security guards inspect damage to the Telecommunications Ministry following Saudi-led coalition airstrikes targeting the Houthi rebel capital Sanaa in February Mohammed Huwais/AFP/Getty Images

These comments were intended to address the perception among Arab states that successive US administrations have sought to disengage from the region. This sentiment has prompted Gulf states in particular to deepen their ties with Russia and China, the region’s biggest oil buyer, and to hedge their traditional relations with Washington.

The Gulf states and Israel are also concerned about Bidens’ efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal Iran signed with world powers, fearing he would embolden their rival. Riyadh has been annoyed by his criticism of human rights and policies on Yemen, where Saudi Arabia leads a coalition fighting Iran-aligned Houthi rebels.

Jon Alterman, director of the Middle East program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said Bidens’ general instinct is that the Middle East will be a source of trouble, not opportunity.

But factors such as the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and concerns over China’s deepening footprint in the region mean he cannot ignore it.

He’s reluctant to over-integrate, but he also understands he can’t let it go either, Alterman said.

Regardless of opinion in the White House, Biden ended up delivering a huge victory for Prince Mohammed, said Ali Shihabi, a Saudi commentator familiar with royal court thinking.

The visit was a vindication for MBS and proof that you definitely cannot ignore Saudi Arabia and MBS let alone isolate them, Shihabi said.

Yet for Saudi critics, the trip dashed any lingering hopes that Biden would back up his earlier promises and hold the kingdom to account.

Khashoggis’ fiancée, Hatice Cengiz, tweeted her condemnation of the trip using a fake account from the former journalist and a photo of Biden and Prince Mohammed bumping fists.

Hey @Potus, is this the accountability you promised for my murder? she wrote.

