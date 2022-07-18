What the UK’s 40C will look like | extreme weather





NHS: You can’t come in difficult times.

The NHS is used for seasonal extremes that put additional pressure on service in the middle of the winter. Prospects of additional 999 calls and hospital admissions due to dehydration, heat stroke and heat stroke at a time when health care is not ready will superimpose the rise in Covid cases. Ambulance service expects a 20% increase in callouts. Matthew Taylor, CEO of the NHS Federation, told the BBC that it feels like a mid-winter crisis in mid-July. This cannot come in more difficult times for us.

To address the problem, some hospitals are canceling vacations, requesting visits from off-duty staff, or canceling routine appointments and surgeries. There were also appeals to think carefully about whether or not to call 999 because of health concerns. Meanwhile, according to the British Medical Journal, a third of the NHS buildings were built before 1965 and are not suitable for hot summer days, which are now common.

There are not yet centralized data on heatwave preparedness in nursing homes. When the 2003 heat wave reached 38.5 degrees Celsius, there was a 42% increase in over-death in nursing homes in parts of the UK.

Transportation: Expect any kind of disruption

Expected temperatures on Monday will disrupt all kinds of transport. The risk is thawing of road surfaces and curvature of railroad tracks resulting in significant delays, while RAC says it expects a 15% to 20% increase in the number of breakdowns compared to a typical July (especially cars without effective air conditioning).

The railway network is designed to operate effectively at a normal maximum temperature of about 30C. Measures are being put in place to ensure that train tracks do not bend significantly, but this inevitably includes services complying with the low speed limit of 60 mph in many parts of the network. This means that the trip will take longer. Rail passengers in England and Wales are urged to travel only when necessary on Mondays and Tuesdays.

The workplace: urging employees to resist the allure of air conditioning

If the epidemic has kicked people out of their offices, the heat wave and the promise of air-conditioning throughout the building may temporarily tempt some people back. But cabinet minister Kit Malthouse said the heat and traffic problems could make it difficult to work from home, and some employers are giving similar advice.

For those in the workplace, unions and the CBI are calling on employers to relax dress codes to make them more comfortable. However, while there is a minimum legal operating temperature, there is no maximum temperature. Health and safety enforcement officers tell employers that proper temperatures must be maintained to ensure thermal comfort for workers. The union council on Monday called for a new absolute maximum room temperature of 30C or 27C for those who do strenuous work, a level that could be violated in many workplaces.

Disabled People: Don’t assume you know someone’s needs just by their looks.

People with disabilities face a variety of additional complications from extreme fever that may not be apparent to others. The Guardian columnist Frances Ryan, who frequently writes on issues facing people with disabilities, adds: People with disabilities are more likely to live and live in poverty, as well as being isolated, adding to the risk of heat.

Frances identifies friends or neighbors who may be vulnerable and advises employers: Don’t force people to work or commute. Many of the heat-affected disorders are invisible, such as heart disease or fatigue, so don’t assume that someone only knows what they need. From her own standpoint, she would follow her advice to keep her cool by staying out of the sun and lying in a dark room for three days like the sickly Jane Austen character.

Schools: School closures, timetable changes and sports day cancellations

As with work, there is no legal temperature threshold for sending children home. Schools are responsible for providing appropriate conditions for their staff and students, but it is at the discretion of individual schools to determine the best way to keep children safe without actual legal restrictions. Some schools are closing because they say they can’t keep their buildings cool enough, or cancel or postpone athletics. Others plan irregular days, minimize outdoor activities, including breaks, and change timetables to allow students to leave before the afternoon heat.

Rough Sleep: Health Risks of Exposure Without Access to Shade

Most of us can return to our shady homes to turn on a fan, get plenty of drinking water from a faucet, or take a cold shower. These options are often not available to sleepers. London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan, where homelessness is particularly acute, has called on the borough to conduct additional welfare checks. Petra Salva, director of rough sleep at St Mungos, a homeless charity, provides water, hats and sunscreen to rough sleepers who may have underlying health problems, and works with local authorities to relax said that it will increase the provision of cooling rooms to provide hot.

Libraries are also a godsend for people who have nowhere to go, Salva said. This is not surprising to us. It will be an absolutely normal part of our plans in the future and will put absolutely more pressure on our resources to help people.

Pets: Do not take your feet off the pavement (do not shave your dog).

Pets that cannot tolerate the heat experience extreme discomfort as well as humans. If the pet owner is not careful, the chances of heat stroke or burns are very high. Many of the guidelines (you can read Guardians here) are the same ones you follow for yourself. Make sure your pet is shaded and hydrated, only go for walks during the coolest hours of the day, and don’t go barefoot. on the packaging. Veterinarians counterintuitively don’t recommend shaving your pet’s fur as it actually helps keep them cool. There are also pet-safe sunscreen options to keep your furry baby safe from the sun and prevent sunburn.

