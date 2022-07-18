DISCLOSURE: Hidden cult epidemic with 2,000 groups freely active in the UK





Thousands of British adults and children have been tricked into joining British cult groups, a new study finds. Experts call this phenomenon a hidden epidemic that the government has not resolved.

There are about 2,000 cult groups active across the country, but ministers have not taken steps to stop them out of fear that they can’t legally distinguish between religion and quasi-criminal, the charity leader said.

A survey of 105 victims of 36 cult groups, produced by the charity Family Survival Trust (FST), found that thousands of people were at the hands of the UK for sexual abuse, isolation from friends and family, financial exploitation and modern day versions. It turned out to be suffering from slavery. cult.

The charity is urging the government to expand legislation criminalizing coercive control over domestic violence relationships so it can be used by cult groups.

17% of survey respondents reported being raped by their group, and 37% had experienced other unwanted sexual contact.

About 62% of those surveyed said they had worked long hours for their religion with little pay, and 47% said their organization had violated employment laws.

Of the 105 people surveyed by FST, half were born or raised in senior management groups and the rest were recruited as adults.

The 36 cult groups ranged from those based on religion and politics to those about health and personal growth. The majority of respondents (91%) said they belonged to a religious or spiritual group, 14% said they belonged to a personal growth group, and 11% said they belonged to a political group.

The cult’s membership varied from three to a large group of international members numbering in the millions.

The survey suggested that different cults use their victims in different ways, but a common theme was the isolation of their members from their loved ones.

Of the 99 people who answered questions about isolation, 56% said they had been isolated from their parents, 68% said they had been isolated from other family members, and 71% said they had been isolated from friends.

Of 94 respondents, 55% said they should justify their time not spent in the group to their leaders. 35% said they had to submit a timetable.

As one person said: We were told that any time we do not spend on cult activities is that we are stealing time from the cause and will be punished for it.

Another said: We had to report the time we got married. Because I was a full-time pioneer, I had to preach at least 100 hours a month. 1,200 hours per year without holiday pay.

The majority of respondents said their cult leaders control what they can see and wear.

One respondent said that he could not use the Internet outside of work except to view his website and online videos.

Sexual harassment was also frequently reported among former members. Of the 71 respondents, 21% said they had had sexual contact with a group leader.

One victim claimed: When I said I was raped, my family kicked me out and cut off all contact.

Another said: The leader had many relationships with the women of the group. He said it was our duty to please him. He made me engage in sexual acts I didn’t consent to because I couldn’t refuse.

66% said they had experienced group-led single life.

More than half of the 86 respondents said they had witnessed corporal punishment of children within the group, and 31% said they had experienced assault or violence within the group.

Of the 91 people surveyed, 9% said they had witnessed human trafficking.

Former Representative and Chairman of the FST, Tom Sackville, said: From the moment I became aware of the heresy’s activity, I realized that the government, led by officials from the Ministry of the Interior, was briefing the ministers that this was not a problem. In any case, nothing could be done to help the victims.

This is based on the erroneous idea that it is impossible by law to distinguish religion from quasi-criminal groups. Moreover, while coercive control is very aptly described as a crime in recent law, it only occurs in the context of domestic violence.

FST Trustee Dr Alexandra Stein said: Trust investigations are highlighting that this is only the tip of the iceberg of abuse, thanks to the courage of survivors to be willing to speak out.

“Forcing control is a heinous crime,” a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.

We will continue to review all legislation to ensure that all vulnerable people, including those who are abused by the cult, receive the support they need.

