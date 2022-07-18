2022 World Championships in Athletics TV, Live Stream Schedule





Full coverage of the 2022 World Championships in Athletics will be featured on NBCUniversals television networks and digital platforms. The event takes place July 15-24 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, as the United States hosts the outdoor championships for the first time.

NBC Sports will broadcast 43 hours from Eugene, with live afternoon and primetime broadcasts both weekends, highlighted by the men’s and women’s 100m finals (July 16-17) and 4x100m relays and 4x400m (July 23-24). Additional TV coverage will air on USA Network and CNBC (channel finder here); see below for details.

All network and cable TV windows will be simulcast via NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app, with NBC programming also available on Peacock. Additionally, worldwide coverage of all competition sessions will be streamed live on Peacock. Peacock also offers event-specific streams of field event finals.

Headliners include Ryan Crouser in the shot put (last July 17 on NBC, Peacock), Noah Lyles and Erriyon Knighton in the 200m (last July 21 on USA, Peacock), Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad in the 400m hurdles ( last July 22 on USA, Peacock) and Mondo Duplantis in the pole vault (final on July 24 on NBC, Peacock).

2022 World Championships in Athletics TV Schedule

Date Key Events Time (ET) Network Friday July 15 M100 Series, Mixed 4x400m 8pm-11pm USA Network Saturday July 16 M110m Series 1:30pm-3pm CNBC W10 000m 3pm-5pm NBC Series W100m 8am-9pm CNBC M100m, WShot Put 9pm-11pm NBC Sunday, July 17 Marathon Men 9am-11:30am CNBC 400m Heats, M10,000m 2pm-4:30pm NBC M110mH, 400mH Semi-Finals 8pm-10pm CNBC W100m, M110mH, MShot Put 10pm-11pm NBC Monday July 18 Womens Marathon 9am-12:30pm USA Network W1500m, M3000mSC 11:30pm-2:30am* USA Network Tuesday July 19 M400mH, M1500m 11:30am-2:30am* USA Network Wednesday July 20 Semi-finals 400m, W3000mSC 7:30pm-11pm USA Network Thursday July 21 M800m half -finals, 200m 8pm-11pm USA Network Friday July 22 W400mH, 400m 8:30pm-11pm USA Network Saturday July 23 W100mH Heats 2pm-3pm NBC 4x400m Heats 8pm-9pm CNBC M800m, 4x100m 9pm-11pm Sun.24 July W100mH Semi-finals 8-9pm CNBC W800m, W100mH, 4x400m 9-11pm NBC

* Same day delayed broadcast.

2022 World Championships in Athletics Streaming Schedule

Date Key Events Time (ET) Platform Friday July 15 Mixed Heats 4x400m, 20km RW 11:55am-7:50pm Peacock (World Feed) M100 Heats, Mixed 4x400m 7:50pm-11:20pm Peacock (World Feed) M100 Heats, Mixed 4x400m 8pm-11pm NBCSports. com, NBC Sports app (USA Network simul-stream) Saturday July 16 M110mH Heats, W10,000m 1:20-5:15pm Peacock (World Feed) M110mH Heats 1:30-3pm NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (CNBC simul-stream) W10,000m 3pm-5pm Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports App (NBC Simultaneous Stream) W100m Heats 8-9pm NBCSports.com, NBC Sports App (CNBC Simultaneous Stream) M100m, WShot Put 8pm-11pm Peacock (World Feed) M100m, WShot Put 9pm-11pm Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (NBC simul-stream) Sun, Jul 17 Men’s Marathon 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (CNBC simul-stream) Men’s Marathon 9:05 a.m. – 12 p.m. Peacock ( World Feed) 400m Heats, M10,000m 1:25-5:45 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) 400m Heats, M 10,000m 2pm-4:30pm Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (NBC simul-stream) W100m, M110mH, MShot Put 7:30am-11:20pm Peacock (World Feed) M110mH, 400mH Semifinals 8pm-10pm NBCSports. com, NBC Sports app (CNBC simul-stream) W100m, M110mH, MShot Put 10 p.m.-11 p.m. Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (simul-stream) Monday July 18 Womens Marathon 9 am-12:30 pm NBCSports.com, NBC Sports App (CNBC simul-stream) Womens Marathon 9:05am-12:30pm Peacock (World Feed) Heptathlon 12:30-3:50pm Peacock (World Feed) W1500m, M3000mSC 8pm-11pm Peacock (NBC Sports Feed) W1500m, M3000mSC 11:30pm-2:30am* NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (USA Network simul-stream) Tue., July 19 M400mH, M1500m 8pm-11pm Peacock (NBC Sports Feed) M400mH, M1500m 11:30pm-2:30am* NBCSports.com, NBC app Sports (USA Network simul-stream) Wednesday July 20 400m Semi-finals, W3000mSC 5:55-11:05 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) 400m Semi-finals, W3000mSC 7:30-11 p.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (simul-st ream USA Network) Thu. July 21 M800m Semi-finals, 200m 7:35-11:20 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) M800m semi-finals, 200m 8:00-11:00 p.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (USA Netwo rk simul-stream) Friday 22 July W35km RW 9:05 am-12:40 pm Peacock (World Feed) W400mH, 400m 19:45-23:25 Peacock (World Feed) W400mH, 400m 8:30-11 pm NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (USA Network simul-stream) Saturday July 23 W100m Heats, Decathlon 12:40-4:20 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) W100mH Heats 2-3 p.m. Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Application Sports (NBC simul-stream) M800m, 4x100m 7:00-11:40 p.m. Peacock (World Feed ) 4x400m Heats 8 p.m.-9 p.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (CNBC simul-stream) M800m, 4x100m 9 p.m.-11 p.m. Feed) Decathlon 12:15-6:15 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) W800m, W100mH, 4x400m 7:40-12:05 a.m. Peacock (World Feed) W100mH Semi-Finals 8-9 p.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (CNBC simul-s tream) W800m, W100mH, 4x400m 9pm-11pm Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app (NBC simultaneous stream)

* Same day delayed broadcast.

2022 World Championships in Athletics Broadcast Schedule (Field Event Specific Streams)

Date Event Time (ET) Platform Monday, July 18 Men’s High Jump 8:45 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) Women’s Triple Jump 9:30 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) Tuesday, July 19 Women’s High Jump 8:40 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) Men’s Discus 9:33 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) Wednesday, July 20 Womens Discus 9:30 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) Friday, July 22 Womens Javelin 9:20 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) Saturday July 23 Men’s Triple Jump 9:05 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) Men’s Javelin 9:35 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) Sunday, July 24 Men’s Pole Vault 8:25 p.m. Peacock (World Feed) Women’s Long Jump 8:55 p.m. Peacock (World Feed)

