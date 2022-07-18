UK prepares for hottest day on record | News





Temperatures hit 40C for the first time to halt Britain as train service is canceled and health officials warn of danger.

Britain is having the hottest day on record as temperatures are expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) for the first time on Monday, railway companies have canceled services and health officials are forced to wait for more ambulances.

Much of Europe is burning in heatwaves that have brought temperatures in the mid-40s to mid-40s in some areas, and wildfires are spreading in the dry rural areas of Portugal, Spain and France.

The UK government has issued a national emergency alert on Monday and Tuesday as the highest temperature recorded at the University of Cambridge Botanic Gardens in 2019 is expected to exceed 38.7C (102F).

Kit Malthouse, minister of government co-ordination, told the BBC that it has been a difficult 48 hours.

Commuters walk under a billboard warning of heat chaos at Victoria Station in London. [Niklas Hallen/AFP]

The London Underground underground network imposed temporary speed limits on Mondays and Tuesdays. Commuters are urged to travel only when absolutely necessary.

The National Rail Network has also urged passengers to stay home and said some services, including major routes between northeast England and London, will be closed for some time on Tuesday.

Network Rail’s Jake Kelly hopes to resume normal operations on Wednesday when temperatures are expected to drop, but that will depend on the damage the weather will do to infrastructure over the next few days.

Some schools were due to close earlier than usual on Mondays.

The UK Health and Safety Agency (UKHSA) raised its heat health alert for the UK to Level 4 on Monday and Tuesday.

Road sign reads Heat, plan your trip, carry water on M11 motorway north of London. [Damien Meyer/AFP]

The UK Meteorological Agency defines a level 4 alert as a national emergency and is used when a heat wave is so severe or prolonged that its effects extend outside the health and social management system. At this level, disease and death can occur not only among high-risk groups, but also among healthy and healthy people.

The Bureau of Meteorology said it would require significant changes in work practices and routines and would increase the risk of failure of heat-sensitive systems and equipment, potentially resulting in localized loss of power, water or cellular service.

Malthouse said the government is preparing for extreme weather and will try to learn a lesson from it.

We told BBC Radio that we definitely need to realign the way we build, the way we operate, and the way we view some of the infrastructure that seems to be increasing the frequency of these kinds of events.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/7/18/uk-braces-for-hottest-day-on-record-with-precautions-put-in-place The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos