



Home Prices: The average real estate market launch in July rose $1,354. Photo: Toby Melville/Reuters

The average UK home price hit a new high of 369,968 in July, but the market is slowing due to cost of living pressures.

According to real estate site Rightmove, the average real estate price on the market rose 0.4% (1,354 listings) this month, setting a record for the sixth consecutive year.

Homes in Camden saw the biggest monthly gain in all of London, with properties in the borough coming to market with an average price tag of 1,031,999. This is a 3.3% increase from the June price.

Upper-class Kensington and Chelsea are still the most expensive areas to own a home, with an average of $1.6 million.

Harrow had an average of 630,998 households at 630,998, down 1.3% from June, down slightly in real estate prices.

Across the UK, prices in Scotland averaged 185,360, down 0.7%. House prices in Wales also fell 2.9 per cent to 255,713 units.

The Northeast is still one of the cheapest places to buy real estate, with an average price of around $183,000.

Buyer demand is now 26% higher than during the same period in 2019. This is because the desire to move and the low number of homes for sale are driving further price increases.

The study showed that there are not enough homes on the market to strike a balance between supply and demand.

Although the number of new sellers has increased, the number of homes available for sale is still down 40% compared to 2019.

Getting more new sellers this month is a win-win for the market. These sellers may help explain the new inventory increase as they are more likely to achieve good prices for their homes given the 6th bid record we’ve seen now. Tim Bannister, director of asset science at Rightmoves, said it hit the market last year.

Rightmove currently expects home prices to rise 7% before the end of the year.

The market is moving from a boil to a trough due to weakening demand and is still up 26% in 2019. With this imbalance between supply and demand remaining, prices appear to be supported and therefore we would generally expect smaller seasonal monthly fluctuations. A bigger price drop in the second half than the monthly decline.

“This has led us to revise our year-end annual price growth forecast from 5% to 7%, but it will still be slowing from 9.3% for the month,” Bannister added.

Due to interest rate hikes and record prices, the average monthly mortgage payment for a person taking a two-year loan is 20% higher than at the beginning of the year, now hovering around $976 a month.

UK interest rates

As the Bank of England (BoE) raises interest rates to curb inflation, many first-time buyers want to lock in longer fixed term mortgage rates.

Lightmove said this is far more likely because the interest rate gap between short-term and long-term mortgages has narrowed in recent years and is now nearly the same.

The average interest rate on a 75% mortgage loan is currently 2.9% for a two-year or five-year fixed transaction. Historically, lenders have offered lower rates on two-year contracts with a difference of up to 1% between the two transactions over the past five years.

Problems with interest rate hikes and cost of living will have an impact throughout the second half of the year as some people are rethinking how much they can afford.

Given the current political and economic uncertainty, those wanting to move this year, especially first-time buyers, could seek financial certainty by extending the term of their fixed-rate mortgages before their monthly spending increases again, Bannister said.

