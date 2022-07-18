Suspensions and Cancellations: How UK Heatwaves Affect Travel





Weather forecasters and health experts are warning the public this week of soaring temperatures that could break records in the UK.

The UK’s first red heat warning goes into effect Monday and lasts until late Tuesday, with temperatures expected to exceed 30 degrees Celsius for the first time in parts of the UK with highs expected to reach 40 degrees.

Railroads and roads will be affected by heat waves, and travelers should be prepared for setbacks and avoid traveling together if possible.

Here’s what to expect and how to prepare.

railroad

More than a dozen train companies are urging Brits not to travel early this week and cancellations are in place to cope with the extreme heat.

Speed ​​limits are used by rail companies in hot weather to prevent track damage and prevent rails from buckling. A spokesperson for Network Rail said these speed limits could more than double the travel time for passengers.

A total of 21 operators, from Transport for Wales and Gatwick Express to Transpennine Express and Southern, said they will operate slower services on Mondays and Tuesdays after National Rail imposes speed limits across its network.

Southern, South Eastern and Thames Links will operate significantly reduced services and passengers should only travel when absolutely necessary. Southwestern Railroad and Great Western Railroad are also warning of short-term cancellations.

London North Eastern Railway said on Tuesday that there were no trains running south of York and south of Leeds to London’s King’s Cross.

Also on Tuesdays, trains are closed on the East Coast Main Line from London to destinations such as Peterborough, Leeds and York.

Travel is likely to be disrupted on Mondays and Tuesdays as temperatures soar. Credit: PA

Transport for London (TfL) said the London rail network will also operate reduced services on Mondays and Tuesdays due to safety restrictions to deal with the heat.

Those who need to travel are advised to check the itinerary on the National Rail website before departure and bring water to stay hydrated.

Refunds are provided for passengers who book travel on Mondays and Tuesdays to reschedule their travel later in the week.

The likelihood of service returning to normal by the middle of the week will depend on the damage the weather has to the infrastructure on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Network Rail spokeswoman Jake Kelly warned that service returning to normal on Wednesday will depend on the damage the weather will do to infrastructure on Monday and Tuesday.

In an interview with the BBC Radio 4s Today Program on Monday, Kelly said: “My very strong advice to customers in England and Wales today and tomorrow is to travel only when absolutely necessary and expect very little train service and delays.” .

He said the decision to cancel some services was not “light”, he said, “we’ve never faced such exceptional temperatures before.

He added: We’ve spent hundreds of millions of pounds a year making our railroads more resilient, but ultimately our infrastructure will suffer if we’re faced with weather we’ve never experienced before, so we had to be prepared.

Want a quick, professional briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to the latest podcasts and find out what you need to know.

road

AA warns that roads will melt and tires will rupture during heatwaves.

Some local authorities sent the Greater late last week to lay sand on the road to prevent the road surface from melting, the association said.

AA and the North West Ambulance Service have advised that there is a greater risk of tire rupture in extreme temperatures, and suggest that drivers check tire pressure when they are cold before traveling.

They also urged people to drive early to avoid overheating the engine and recommended carrying at least one liter of water per person in their vehicle.

According to figures released by location technology company TomTom, road congestion levels at 9 a.m. on Monday were lower than at the same time last week in most UK cities.

Congestion in London dropped from 53% on 11 July to 42% on Monday.

It fell from 46% to 43% in Birmingham, from 45% to 37% in Manchester and from 17% to 12% in Glasgow.

AA President Edmund King said: Make sure you have enough fuel or electricity to keep your air conditioner running.

“Heat heat can cause significant problems for many older vehicles that do not have air conditioning or have not been recently serviced, and can overheat both the car and its occupants.” The Department of Transportation is liaising with port operators, highway agencies and police to determine the emergency situation. plan.

