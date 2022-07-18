Britain is no longer a cold country, it has to adapt to the heat climate scientists | climate crisis





Scientists say Britain is no longer a cold country. Because climate collapse means heat waves that were previously impossible are killing people.

Temperatures this week were first predicted by the Bureau of Meteorology to reach 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), but climate models predict that these events will become more common.

Climate scientists have urged Britain to quickly adapt to extreme heat or put thousands of excess deaths at risk.

This includes allowing governments to formulate specific heat hazard strategies, update housing stocks, and allow new buildings to cool in hot weather.

Bob Ward, Director of Policy and Communications at the LSEs Grantham Institute, said: The current prime minister has ignored repeated calls to develop a national heat hazard strategy that will involve all relevant government departments to address the growing threat posed by the heat wave.

He attacked commentators and lawmakers who say that heat-fears are snowflakes. Sir John Hayes, chairman of the Common Sense Group of Conservative MPs, said over the weekend that the heat warning is evidence of a cowardly new world, adding: Snowflakes It is no surprise that snowflakes are melting in England. Thankfully, most of us are not snowflakes.

Ward replied: Some argue that the recent rise in British media attention to the dangers of heatwaves is a sign that Britain’s resilience is waning. But our callous attitude toward the hundreds of preventable deaths simply underscores the challenges we face in dealing with the increasing risks posed by climate change.

It’s time to stop thinking of the UK as just a cold country where the summer sun shines on the beach and gives you an opportunity to grab some ice cream. Heatwaves are deadly extreme weather events that will worsen for at least the next 30 years. We must adapt and do better to protect those who are most vulnerable, especially in hot weather.

To prevent the situation from becoming more catastrophic, scientists have urged governments to phase out fossil fuels and work quickly to reach net zero emissions.

Dr Friederike Otto, Senior Lecturer in Climate Sciences at the Grantham Institute, said, “Just as climate change is driving all heat waves, climate change is driving these heat waves. Greenhouse gas emissions from burning fossil fuels such as coal, gas and oil are making heat waves hotter, longer lasting and more frequent. Heat waves, which were rare in the past, are now common. An impossible heat wave is happening now and is killing people.

Heatwaves will continue to worsen until greenhouse gas emissions are stopped. The longer it takes the world to reach net zero emissions, the hotter and more dangerous heatwaves are, the more common and longer lasting. The only way to keep the heat record from breaking is to stop burning fossil fuels as soon as possible.

Dr. Eunice Law, a climate scientist at the Cabot University of Bristol’s Environmental Laboratory, said the climate has warmed significantly since 1976. We have records dating back to 1884, and the top 10 hottest years all occurred after 2002.

Previously unimaginable temperatures are happening now. This has never happened before. This is unprecedented. It cannot be compared to 1976, when the record was already broken in 2019. It is very likely that we will break this record again in the next few days. By definition, this is a new extreme.

The Korea Meteorological Administration has reported that the heat wave is rampant. Dr Nikos Christidis, a climate contribution scientist at the Meteorological Agency, said: “We hoped not to have reached this point, but for the first time in the UK we were expecting temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius.”

He added that climate change has already affected the likelihood of extreme temperature changes in the UK. Your chances of seeing 40C days in the UK could be ten times higher in the current climate than in a natural climate unaffected by humans. The likelihood of over 40 degrees Celsius anywhere in the UK in any given year is also rapidly increasing, and despite current emissions reduction promises, in a climate of 2100, such an extreme could happen every 15 years.

The threat of heatwaves doesn’t seem to end this week either. Professor Hannah Cloke, a natural disaster researcher at the University of Reading, said: “From my understanding, we hope the temperature will drop again in a few days, but there is a risk that the temperature will rise again after a week or so. The UK and Europe are very concerned.

There is a risk of further heatwaves around the world for the rest of the summer and we will be monitoring this very carefully.

