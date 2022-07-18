US disputes UAE explanation for arrest of Khashoggi’s lawyer





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – The United States said on Monday it had not sought the arrest of the former lawyer of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, contradicting the UAE’s official explanation for the citizen’s detention American.

The United Arab Emirates on Saturday sentenced civil rights lawyer, US citizen Asim Ghafoor, to three years in prison followed by deportation for money laundering and tax evasion. Ghafoor denied the charges and said he had no idea he had been convicted on these charges at any time in the past, in absentia.

Police arrested him Thursday at Dubai airport on his way to Istanbul for a wedding and took him to a detention center in Abu Dhabi. An Emirati court on Monday denied Ghafoor’s request to be released on bail as he seeks to appeal his conviction, his lawyer, Faisal Gill, said.

The United Arab Emirates described Ghafoors’ arrest as a coordinated initiative with the United States to combat transnational crimes,” said US authorities had asked the Emirates for help in an investigation into the alleged tax evasion of Ghafoors. Ghafoors and suspicious money transfers in the autocratic country.

But the United States disputed that account, with the State Department saying it did not request Mr Ghafoor’s arrest and referring further questions to the Justice Department.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ghafoor sits on the board of directors of Democracy for the Arab World Now, a Washington-based human rights watchdog, and was a close friend of Khashoggi, the dissident writer and columnist for the Washington Post dismembered by agents Saudis in Istanbul in 2018. He represented Khashoggi as well as her fiancé. , Hatice Cengiz.

The State Department said it had raised Ghafoor’s detention at senior levels with Emirati authorities and provided consular support, with US officials having seen Ghafoor most recently on Sunday.

We have expressed our expectation that Mr. Ghafoor’s rights to a fair and public trial and fair trial guarantees will be fully respected and that he will be treated humanely, the statement added.

