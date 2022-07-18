British leadership rivalry turns Conservative colleagues into rivals





Conservative Party leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss at the ITV Debate on Britain’s Next Prime Minister: ITV at the Riverside Studios in London, England, 17 July 2022.

handout | Getty Images News | Getty Images

The race to become Britain’s next prime minister heated up over the weekend as the five candidates vying for Conservative party leadership in Sunday’s TV debate appeared to be enemies rather than colleagues.

From taxes to transgender rights, those trying to replace Boris Johnson clashed at various points during leadership discussions. A rather bizarre sight. A few weeks ago, rivals who were ministerial-level colleagues openly questioned each other about each other’s tenure records, ideological views, past and proposed policies.

In particular, former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and former Foreign Secretary Liz Truss have been the subject of the debate from the outset as political giants who have been stranded in the primary during their tenure in the Johnson administration.

Truss accused Sunak of raising taxes to the highest level in 70 years, arguing that the policy “will not drive economic growth.”

Sunak (one of the bookmakers’ favorites to gain leadership) defended his record, saying the Covid pandemic was a huge economic challenge and he had to pay off debt. He also refuted what Truss described as “useless economics” on a par with socialism.

The TV debate was also an opportunity for former Equality Minister Kemi Badenok, Senior Foreign Minister Tom Tugendart and International Trade Minister Penny Mordent to show the Conservative Party and the British public how they would lead. country if successful.

The discussion focused heavily on the economic situation, the cost of living crisis and inflation, and how each candidate would tackle these issues.

Other areas of debate include Brexit (Sunak asked Truss what issues he regrets more: being a staunch supporter and once a Liberal Democrat at the height of the Brexit debate) and transgender rights, Penny Mordaunt said that she supported gender self-identification. denied that he did. When I was Minister of Equality in 2019.

In this handout image furnished by ITV, Conservative Party leadership candidates Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Kemi Badenoch, Tom Tugendhat and Penny Mordaunt are presented at Riverside Studios with presenter Julie Etchingham (in light blue) in Britain’s Next Prime Minister: The ITV Debate. . 17 July 2022 in London, England.

handout | Getty Images News | Getty Images

The taxpayer status of Akshata Murty, wife of Sunak, the wealthy daughter of an Indian billionaire, and the candidates’ positions on Russia were also discussed. President Putin at the G20 meeting.

love for johnson never lost

The leadership contest came after Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned as party leader two weeks ago after months of controversy over his actions during his tenure.

His government has been plagued by scandals against political parties during the Covid-19 lockdown, and several officials have been hit with slander allegations.

The final point of many congressmen was the fact that Johnson had appointed Chris Pincher as deputy director despite being aware of previous sexual assault allegations. There was a wave of resignations with ministers and officials saying Johnson no longer trusted him.

Candidates hoping to replace Johnson did so when asked in a TV debate on Sunday whether their former boss would take over the post of minister, no one did.

Badenoch leads the way with 31% of the vote, as evidenced by how tight the competition for leadership is in a poll of 851 Conservatives on website Conservative Home last Saturday.

Truss fell to second with 20% of the vote, Mordaunt fell to third with 18% of the vote, Sunak closely followed and Tom Tugendhat came in fifth.

Polls have shown who is popular with Conservative MPs, but only those candidates who get enough votes from their members of Parliament will enter the final ballot and receive the votes of the party members.

At the beginning of the leadership primary, there were eight candidates, but last week’s Conservative MPs received two votes, reducing the current number to five.

A few more votes this week will bring the candidates down to the final two and the finalists will be announced on Thursday.

After that, Conservative MPs (less than 200,000) will be asked to vote for their favourite, via mail-in ballot. The winner will be announced on September 5th.

SkyNews announced Monday that it was scheduled to hold another televised debate among the contenders, but was canceled after Sunak and Truss were ousted.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/07/18/uk-leadership-race-turns-conservative-party-colleagues-into-rivals.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos