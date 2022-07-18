Nothing Phone (1) – How to get a 22 year old new Android phone in the UK from O2





With Nothing Phone (1) coming later this month, Android fans are looking forward to a new eye-catching phone. OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s new venture, Nothing (Nothing), held a high-profile event earlier this week to showcase a phone with a unique see-through back. This will allow owners to see a new Glyph Interface that lights up when a call is received and shows the charging status of the device. Nothing Phone(1) has a release date of July 21st and is available for pre-order now.

Want to know more about Nothing Phone(1)? Learn more here.

Start at £22.81 per month to buy Nothing Phone (1) with a commitment.

This is for the 128GB version of Nothing Phone (1) in black, which also requires a £10 upfront fee.

This handset is equipped with 8GB of RAM and comes with 3GB of data per month and 1 month of free Disney+ per contract.

You also get up to 25GB of free EU roaming. This is a rare feature these days since Brexit.

Or, if you’re looking for a Nothing Phone (1) in white, a handset with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM is in stock and available for £10 handset rates for £24.20 per month on the same contract.

Nothing Phone(1) is available in 128GB or 256GB storage options with 8GB or 12GB RAM.

Whichever plan you choose, if you’re already using Virgin Media broadband, you’ll get twice the monthly data for free.

Below you will find details about the best contracts O2 is running.

No phone (1) O2 transaction

8GB RAM, 128GB Storage – 3GB Data, Unlimited Texts, Calls (minutes) – Black Phone with £22.81 per Month, £10 Prepaid Get Discount Here

8GB RAM, 128GB Storage – 10GB Data, Unlimited Texts, Minutes – Black Phone with £25.81 per Month, £10 Upfront Get Discount Here

White Phone with 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage – 3GB Data, Unlimited Texts, Calls – £24.20/mo, prepaid £10Trade Here

White Phone with 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage – 10GB Data, Unlimited Texts, Minutes – £27.20 per Month, £10 Prepaid Trade Here

All of the pre-built O2 plans for Nothing Phone(1) run for 36 months, but the plans are customizable, allowing you to adjust the duration of execution and the upfront costs you have to pay. How much data can you get?

With pre-built plans, O2 offers several different perks when comparing each package.

For example, the pre-build plan for Nothing Phone (1) with 10 GB of monthly data comes with 3 months of free access to Disney+ instead of using the 3 GB plan. Also, if you don’t want to subscribe to Disney+ for free, you can opt for free access to other services like Prime Video or Amazon Music Unlimited instead.

When you choose the 30GB plan, you get a 3-year warranty, up to 6 months of free Apple Music, roaming to 75 destinations, and 6 months of free access to services like Disney+, Prime Video, and more.

