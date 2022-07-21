…And You’ll Know Us By The Trail Of The Dead: XI: Bleed Here Now Album Review





Not all accounts of the pandemic are tragedies. As Conrad Keely recounts, he instead enjoyed the leisurely pace of lockdown and the long days he happily spent reading, cooking and hiking to nowhere in particular, all a welcome respite from the grind and indignities of playing in an aging band with collapsed album sales. Simply put, it was a dream come true, he says of the downtime he didn’t realize he needed.

Keely tried to bring some of that same hobbyist feeling to the sessions for And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Deads’ 11th album, XI: Bleed Here Now, believing that if the band were to continue, it shouldn’t end. feel so. kinda like work. A new six-piece lineup, anchored as always by Keely and Jason Reece, decamped to an old barn outside Austin to record, not only to save money, but to spare themselves the pressure of tight deadlines. Between takes, they grill or play football and frisbee (or sometimes both, via a game they invented called frizball). They spent their evenings lounging in wine and conversation.

This relaxed attitude may seem at odds with the fundamental nature of this group, but it does not limit the scope of the group’s signature. Bleed Here Now is looser than any recent Trail of Dead album, although at 75 minutes it is the band’s longest album to date. It spreads as much as you’d expect, but its best moments have a levity, almost nonchalance. True to the punny title of the albums, Trail of Dead still bleeds for its artistry. But they also try to be in the moment.

Where past records strove for huge statements, Bleed Here Now settles for satisfying stand-alone tracks. This is especially true for the exhilarating albums in the first half, which unfold like a parade of fiery genre banter. In a five-song sequence, they crush Field Song’s psychedelic jangle to Penny Candle’s anthemic alternative Foo-Fighters-by-way-of-Meadowlands and No Confidence’s vamping Black Sabbath-y, then set a roaring comeback. hardcore called Kill Everyone after a string interlude worthy of a Game of Thrones sequence.

While some of the grandest swings from the second half of the albums inevitably succumb to bloat as if Keely couldn’t resist the Final Fantasy fan fiction soundtrack in his head, the record is at its best when it becomes little. Bleed Here Now’s sweetest song is its most intimate: Growing Divide, a tender and precise plea for climate action in the face of partisan gridlock. Don’t let the sight of a growing divide make you renounce humanity, Keely harmonizes with Spoons Britt Daniel, their vocals wrapping around for maximum warmth over the sounds of the cresting ocean.

It’s a testament to the accessibility, the pleasant hummability of so many of these songs that they eclipse the album’s gimmick: they were mixed in quadraphonic sound, a four-channel surround mix considered cutting-edge technology in the 70s, but it hasn’t been used much since. You can imagine how rich it can sound, with all that drum separation and all those strings and synthesizers waltzing between the speakers, Zaireeka style. But you’ll probably have to let your imagination run wild, because no one outside of the most dedicated Steve Hoffman forum users will have the setup to hear it as intended. It’s endearing, really, how this band goes the extra mile, even when it hardly matters, but the best thing about Bleed Here Now is how rarely it feels like work, despite all the work that has clearly gone into it. In their own way, Trail of Dead made a haunt record.

