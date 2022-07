Soaring inflation drives interest payments on UK debt to record highs in June | budget deficit

Soaring inflation pushed interest payments on UK debt to its highest level in June, and the government’s fiscal deficit has hit more than $100 billion this year, nearly double its pre-pandemic levels.

Emphasizing the scale of the economic hardship the next prime minister will face, the National Statistical Office said debt and interest payments reached $19.4 billion last month alone, the highest since monthly records began in April 1997, according to the National Statistical Office.

A quarter of the UK’s 2.5 trillion government debt is index-linked, leaving the cost of paying off it vulnerable to rising inflation.

government debt

Net public debt rose 4.1 billion to 22.9 billion in June last year as Conservative leadership candidate Liz Trusss was hit by expensive tax cuts, the National Statistical Office said.

A Reuters poll of The Economists showed a $23 billion deficit.

The UK borrowed $55.4 billion in the first three months of the 2022-23 fiscal year, which starts in April.

Investec’s chief UK economist, Philip Shaw, said the deficit is already $3.6 billion more than the Office for Budget Responsibility had projected, reaching more than $100 billion by the end of the fiscal year.

He added that a possible recession could boost government spending and hit tax revenues, further increasing the deficit.

He said: The unconditional promises of various candidates (including leader Liz Truss) to lower taxes in the Conservative leadership primary over the past week seemed somewhat at odds with providing a path to fiscal sustainability in the medium term. .

Ruth Gregory, chief UK economist at consulting firm Capital Economics, said further increases in inflation could thwart tax cuts through borrowing.

She said CPI inflation could rise further from 9.4% in June to around 12% in October, limiting the next prime minister’s ability to bail more households if the cost of living crisis worsens.

The balance between taxation and spending has sparked heated debate between the two remaining candidates in the primary for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s successor.

Foreign Minister Liz Truss has promised immediate tax cuts, while another rival, former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, said it risks fueling inflation.

In response to the data, current Prime Minister Nadhim Zahawi said he was aware of risks to public finances, including high inflation.

