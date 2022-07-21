Britain and the EU need to agree on an emergency energy plan, Lords says.





The British Senate’s influential Senate committee said Thursday that the UK government must urgently reach an agreement with the EU to cooperate on emergency energy supplies if Russia triggers a serious shortage by cutting off gas exports to the continent.

The Lords Economic Council has warned that there is no concrete agreement between the UK and the bloc on managing the energy supply emergency, despite the interdependence with respect to gas and power trading via subsea cables and pipelines.

This is something we urgently need to grasp. Commission chairman Lord George Bridges told the Financial Times. It seemed very unlikely, but a few months ago it seemed more likely, so you should plan.

Bridges’ remarks came after the European Union on Wednesday asked all member states to cut gas demand by 15% starting August 1.

The gas interconnector between the UK and the continent has been running at full capacity in recent months to allow the block to fill gas storage facilities ahead of winter, with large volumes of liquefied natural gas arriving at UK ports before being sent to the mainland. However, the UK, with limited gas storage capacity, traditionally relies on imports from the EU during the more demanding winter.

Unusually, the UK has been a net exporter of electricity to the EU since April. That’s because gas-fired power plants leverage the increased cargo of LNG to generate electricity for member states, including France, where large reactor networks are struggling. The UK generally relies on net imports from the mainland, especially if wind and solar power do not produce significant quantities.

The Commission’s petition reflects the views of ENTSOG, representing the European Gas Group. Last month he said political action is needed across Europe to see what can be expected of each other as neighbors in case of a serious crisis.

Each country has contingency plans, but energy companies have warned that these plans are designed to address short-term outages, for example, in gas fields or pipelines, rather than long-term shortages.

The EU announced its own contingency plan to conserve gas on Wednesday. The plan noted that since the beginning of this year, the block has received 14 billion cubic meters of additional gas through pipelines from four locations, including the UK, but has not commented on a supply agreement with the UK.

that much [European] The committee added that it would continue to be vigilant to protect the single market.

Under the UK’s gas contingency plan, the National Grid, which oversees the energy system, will shut down the interconnects in the event of a severe shortage that threatens system stability.

An EU official argued that the European Commission was in close contact with the UK government on these issues, and the post-Brexit UK-EU trade and cooperation agreements set the rules for cooperation on risk preparedness and obligations not to endanger mutual security. presented, he added. of supply.

The UK government did not directly respond to questions about the energy cooperation agreement, but insisted that the UK had no problems with gas or electricity and was ready for any scenario.

The Economic Council also urged ministers to announce strategies to reduce energy demand following an investigation into supply security and how to reach net zero.

