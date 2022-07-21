Novak Djokovic’s US Open hopes take a hit after tournament vows to abide by US government’s Covid-19 vaccine policy | Tennis News





Novak Djokovic is not allowed to enter the United States due to his vaccination status

Novak Djokovic’s hopes of playing at the US Open have suffered another blow after the tournament said it would abide by US government rules on the Covid-19 vaccine.

The 35-year-old – a three-time champion at Flushing Meadows – was named on the entry list for the final Grand Slam of the year on Wednesday, but that is routine, rather than an indication he will be cleared to play .

He has been selected for the final Grand Slam of the year alongside British couple Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu, who are hoping to defend the title they won in qualifying last year.

Serena Williams will be back in Grand Slam

Six-time winner Serena Williams will also be on the court hoping to equal Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Grand Slam titles at the age of 40.

Djokovic, who would aim to join Rafael Nadal at the top of the all-time men’s list with 22 wins in New York, seems unlikely to play, although he has previously spoken of his reprieve hopes.

The United States requires non-citizens to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to enter, which means Djokovic, who has made it clear on several occasions that he will not take the vaccine, will not be allowed entry.

A statement from the US Open, which does not have its own vaccination rules, read: “According to the Grand Slam rulebook, all eligible players are automatically entered into the main draw fields for men’s and women’s singles in according to the classification 42 days before the first Monday of the event.

“The US Open does not have a vaccination mandate in place for players, but will respect the US government’s position regarding travel into the country for unvaccinated non-US citizens.”

Please use Chrome browser for more accessible video player

Novak Djokovic admits he was disappointed to be expelled from the Australian Open because of his refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19

Novak Djokovic admits he was disappointed to be expelled from the Australian Open because of his refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19

Djokovic’s position already cost him the chance to play at the Australian Open earlier this year and it seems likely he will do so again.

While Djokovic is highly unlikely to be in New York, another former champion will be after Williams was named to the entry list.

Williams, a six-time winner, has signaled her intention to play her Grand Slam on home soil after signing up to play the bulk of the hard-court American swing, including events in Toronto and Cincinnati.

Britain’s Kyle Edmund is also set to compete in his first singles tournament at a Grand Slam in two years.

The 27-year-old’s career was cut short by a knee injury but he made his return to Wimbledon, playing mixed doubles.

And he used his protected rating of 48 to ensure, pending his health, that he will be included in the main draw.

Petition for Djokovic to play

Djokovic won his seventh Wimbledon title and his 21st Grand Slam success

Nearly 12,000 people have now signed an online petition calling on the United States Tennis Association (USTA) to work with the country’s government to allow Djokovic to compete at the US Open despite his refusal to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

“There is absolutely no reason at this stage of the pandemic not to allow Djokovic to play at the 2022 US Open,” said the change.org petition, which was launched on June 21.

“(The) US government and the USTA need to work together to allow him to play…MAKE IT HAPPEN, USTA!”

The Serbian, who retained his Wimbledon crown with a victory over Australian Nick Kyrgios earlier this month, said in February he was ready to miss the Grand Slams rather than take the Covid-19 vaccine. 19.

The US Open main draw begins on August 29.

Williams and Raducanu named to star-studded Cincinnati Open field

Emma Raducanu won the US Open in qualifying last year

Ahead of the US Open, Williams is set to compete in the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati next month with her seed protected, US Open tune-up tournament organizers announced on Tuesday.

She will be joined by Raducanu, who will use the event to prepare for her defense of her Grand Slam crown at Flushing Meadows, where she won her first major title last year.

Williams, who returned to the Tour after a year’s absence last month, fell in the first round at Wimbledon but showed she was not yet ready to hang up her racquet even though she is two months away from her 41st birthday.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion is also set to play at the National Bank Open in Toronto from August 6-14 after opting to use her protected ranking to compete in the main draw.

Williams, the oldest player on both the men’s and women’s side this year, won the Cincinnati tournament twice in her career in 2014 and 2015 while being a runner-up in 2013.

The August 13-21 tournament will be led by Daniil Medvedev and Iga Swiatek.

Former women’s champions on the court include Victoria Azarenka, Madison Keys, Garbine Muguruza and Karolina Pliskova.

Other Grand Slam champions in the women’s draw include Raducanu, Naomi Osaka, Simona Halep, Bianca Andreescu, Jelena Ostapenko, Barbora Krejcikova, Angelique Kerber, Petra Kvitova and new Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.

Djokovic and Nadal, who have won 43 majors between them, will headline the men’s field which also includes former champions Alexander Zverev – who missed Wimbledon through injury – Grigor Dimitrov and Marin Cilic.

Don’t forget to follow us at skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports – on the go! Available for download now on – iPhone & iPad and Android

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.skysports.com/tennis/news/32833/12655743/novak-djokovics-us-open-hopes-suffer-blow-after-tournament-vows-to-respect-us-government-policy-on-covid-19-vaccine The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos