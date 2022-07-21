Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are finalists to succeed Boris Johnson as British Prime Minister





Prime Minister Johnson resigned as party leader earlier this month after resigning from dozens of ministerial posts following a series of scandals. Ten Conservatives joined the race to replace him, reducing the number of MPs to two by five votes.

Sunak won 137 votes, Truss got 113 votes and Penny Mordant lost 105 votes.

Both finalists commented on the results on Twitter.

Sunak tweeted: “I am grateful to my colleagues for believing in me today. I will work day and night to get our message across the country.”

Truss tweeted, “Thank you for trusting me. I’m ready to get started from day one.”

About 160,000 ordinary party members now have a say, and the winner and the next prime minister will be announced in September.

Both candidates who made the final two in the Conservative leadership primary served in Johnson’s government, so they could be hurt by the scandal that brought him down.

The first was whipping lawmakers to protect political allies that Johnson was found to have violated lobbying rules, and ended with the revelations that Johnson had appointed a man accused of sexual assault as deputy director to be whipped.

The most well-known scandal was “Partygate,” where several political allies, including Johnson and Sunak, were fined by the police for violating the government’s own Covid-19 restrictions. This made Johnson the first prime minister in history to be convicted of violating the law.

With the UK going through a livelihood crisis and the Conservative Party becoming increasingly unpopular after 12 years in office, the challenges facing the final two candidates are vast enough. And as soon as the new leader takes office, the opposition Labor Party will try to remind Johnson’s successor that he is part of that government.

On Wednesday, Johnson attended his last Prime Minister’s Questioning session in the House of Representatives. He boasted of supporting Ukraine in the government’s response to the epidemic and in its defense against Russia.

“We helped this country get through a pandemic and save another country from barbarism,” Johnson said. “I want to thank everyone here and Hasta la Vista.”

The final round of the leadership race took place amid record-breaking heatwaves that sparked record-breaking heat, highlighting the UK’s lack of preparedness for a climate emergency and the need for urgent action to curb carbon emissions.

Here’s what you need to know about the two finalists.

Rishi Sunak

Sunak has long been considered a leader. He served as Johnson’s Treasurer from 2020 to 2022 and has gained a greatly positive public profile during the coronavirus pandemic after introducing popular measures such as vacation planning and restaurant meal discounts.

He has recently been pressured by questions about the tax status of his wife, Akshata Murthy, a billionaire living in India.

Some conservatives found it difficult for Sunak to receive this level of scrutiny and feared he would be shaken by the pressure to become prime minister.

Nevertheless, he continues to lead the Conservative party in the first round of voting.

Voting for a Conservative party member can be difficult, especially in those turbulent times, but during those turbulent times, Sunak was consistently second only to Truss among the party members.

Even if he came to power, he had to overcome criticism from all kinds of political enemies. Opposition leaders will quickly remind Sunak that he was fined at a Partygate event like Johnson.

They also ask why Sunak remained loyal to Johnson for so long, resigning only after a scandal involving Johnson’s chief whip, Chris Pincher.

Things get worse when you consider the Johnson loyalists who believe Sunak’s resignation marks the moment when Johnson’s premiership begins to crumble.

So Sunak may be the frontrunner, but he will be surrounded by enemies on all sides.

Liz Truss

Truss also has Johnson-associated problems. She is still serving as Johnson’s foreign secretary and will do so until he finally leaves office in September. She sided with her leader during all his scandals, justifying the fact that she did not resign over the Fincher scandal because she was coordinating Britain’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

That explanation may be washed out to some, but Truss is also largely thought of by the Conservatives as a Johnson streak candidate. Among her main supporters are Johnson’s most loyal allies, which could make her relationship with the current prime minister difficult.

It would also be tricky to distance ourselves from Johnson’s policies. The truss that Britain voted to remain in the European Union (EU) became the far-right of Brexit after the 2016 referendum.

Since Johnson took office, she has been his commerce and foreign secretary. Like the former, she thumped as loudly as Johnson for every trade deal signed. Even if it was simply a rollover agreement from the time the UK was in the EU.

She has also been an ardent supporter of Johnson’s plan to rewrite the Northern Ireland Protocol, a controversial part of the Brexit deal.

Truss has spent a lot of time in high office building power bases and is very popular with MPs and Conservative grassroots.

Sunak and Truss will now send a summer campaign to Conservative grassroots lawmakers before the party announces a winner on September 5th.

After that, Johnson resigns from the Queen and is invited by her successor to visit and form a government.

