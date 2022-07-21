Reflection on the historical mantra of weather and climate





A historic day about the weather and climate of England. That’s the view of Meteorological Agency scientists and forecasters as they review this week’s record temperature extremes.

The record conditions the UK experienced were brought from southwestern Europe, where extreme heat persists. For the time being, our weather is influenced by the Atlantic Ocean.

Dan Suri is the chief forecaster for the National Weather Service. He said: Britain can expect more general conditions now that the extreme heat is behind us. An influx of wet air from the Atlantic Ocean is triggering a thunderstorm and torrential rain risk in parts of the UK, with a warning in effect tomorrow for southern and southwestern England and most of southern Wales.

By the weekend, southern and eastern England will be drier, brighter and warmer. The north and west of the UK will experience relatively fresher conditions as it gets hotter and wetter here over the weekend.

record review

Dr. Mark McCarthy is the director of the Met Office National Climate Information Centre. He said: This week has been a remarkable week for the British climate.

We’ve seen temperature records plummet. New UK national climate temperature records should occur infrequently and generally expect new records to exceed previous records by only a few degrees.

But yesterday we saw 39 stations across a large area of ​​the UK exceed their previous high temperature limits. The highest temperature was 1.6C above the previous record set in Cambridge in July 2019.

A factor in the recent extreme heat is that overnight temperatures have significantly broken previous records and Greater London’s Kenley Airfield recorded a minimum of 25.8C, 1.9C above the previous record.

At the national and regional level, Wales and Scotland also set new national record highs in the past two days.

Did climate change play a role in the record heat?

The extreme temperatures experienced in the UK are unprecedented in history, in the opinion of Prof. Stephen Belcher, chief scientist at the Bureau of Meteorology. He added: In a climate unaffected by humans, climate modeling shows that it is virtually impossible for temperatures in the UK to reach 40C.

Climate change, primarily due to the accumulation of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, has warmed the average climate by more than 1 degree Celsius. So when we see atmospheric circulation patterns that align with background warming, we experience hotter conditions. blog link

Stephen Belcher added: In a very high emission scenario, we can often see temperatures in excess of 40 degrees in the UK every three years until the end of the century. Reducing carbon emissions will help reduce their frequency, but we will still see some temperature outbreaks exceeding 40C and the UK will have to adapt to these extremes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/press-office/news/weather-and-climate/2022/record-temperatures-2022-a-review The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos