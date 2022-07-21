One in five American adults tolerate justified political violence, mega-survey finds | American News





One in five adults in the United States, or about 50 million people, think political violence is justified in at least some circumstances, according to a new mega-survey.

A team of medical and public health scientists from the University of California, Davis collected the opinions of nearly 9,000 people across the country to explore how far the will to engage in violence now goes. Politics.

They found that distrust and alienation from democratic institutions has reached such a pitch that substantial minorities of the American people now endorse violence as a means to achieve political ends. The prospect of large-scale violence in the near future is entirely plausible, scientists warn.

A hardcore rump of the American population, the survey recorded an amount of 3% or by extrapolation 7 million people believe that political violence is usually or always justified. Nearly one in four respondents, or more than 60 million Americans, could conceive that violence is justified to preserve an American way of life based on Western European traditions.

More alarmingly, 7.1% said they would kill someone to advance an important political goal. The UC Davis team points out that, extrapolated to American society as a whole, that equates to 18 million Americans.

The study, Views of American Democracy and Society and Support for Political Violence, was led by Garen Wintemute, Sonia Robinson and Andrew Crawford and posted on the MedRxiv preprint server. For three weeks beginning May 3, UC Davis researchers collected the opinions of a representative sample of 8,620 people nationwide.

Scientists set out to find out how open individuals in America are to political violence given the brutal American democracy in recent years. Extreme political polarization, skepticism of government and democratic institutions, rising gun violence and increased gun sales, and the rampant spread of conspiracy theories and misinformation are are combined into a poisonous soup.

Its aftermath manifested itself on January 6, 2021 when hundreds of Trump supporters and white supremacists stormed the US Capitol building, killing seven people and injuring many more. The Jan. 6 congressional hearings, which end Thursday, highlighted the violence that unleashed that day and the extent to which the insurgency has been coordinated by extremist militias.

The founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers, speaks at a rally outside the White House in 2017. Photograph: Susan Walsh/AP

Against this backdrop, the study reveals disturbing signs of bubbling discontent and deep malaise just below the surface of American society. More than two-thirds of those polled said they feared the country faced a serious threat to democracy.

Remarkably, just over half of the 50.1% sample agreed with the statement that within the next few years the United States will face another civil war.

With such nervousness at record levels, the survey results point to areas of confusion within the American public domain. A robust 89% of respondents think it is very or extremely important that the United States remain a democracy.

Yet the survey also recorded a seemingly contradictory result 42% agreed that having a strong leader for America is more important than having a democracy.

The apparent contradiction between commitment to democracy and dedication to a strong leader may be partly explained by the prevalence of baseless conspiracy theories and misinformation. More than one in five people surveyed subscribe to QAnon’s fantasy that US institutions are controlled by a group of Satan-worshipping pedophiles.

Nearly a third subscribed to the dystopian view, also propagated by QAnon, that a storm is soon coming to America that will sweep away power elites and restore rightful rulers.

Nearly a third agreed with the lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump.

Another important influence on public opinion is the Great Replacement Theory, the idea that traditional white American society is being supplanted by immigrants of color. The lie was invoked by the gunman who killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, in May and is a regular talking point of primetime Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Some 41% of the UC Davis poll agreed with the idea that in America native-born white people are being replaced by immigrants. A similar proportion believe that our American way of life is disappearing so quickly that we may have to resort to force to save it.

At the extreme, a sizable minority have chillingly expressed their willingness to commit specific acts of violence in pursuit of their political goals. More than 12% said they would threaten or intimidate someone, and 10% would hurt someone.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/jul/19/one-in-five-us-adults-condone-political-violence-survey The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

