American Criminal Checks for All Travelers to the UK





All travelers to the UK get an American criminal check before boarding a flight for serious immigration issues.

Home Secretary Pretty Patel has announced plans to repeat tough US measures starting next year to block those who pose a threat to Britain.

Under the new Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) system, all international visitors, including EU countries, must apply for a UK entry permit prior to commencing travel.

Travelers will be asked to submit biometrics, biometrics and contact details for automatic checks against watchlists and crime databases. People who have previously committed crimes will review their applications to determine whether they should be allowed to enter the country.

This means that the Department of Home Affairs can ban visitors if they face a sentence of more than one year in prison, are persistent offenders, are at risk of serious harm, or are not serving the public interest.

Airlines are required to verify whether passengers are authorized to travel before boarding, similar to the US Esta’s pre-flight confirmation system introduced to the United States after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Upon arrival at the British border, travelers must verify their identity with border guards in order to secure a vacation for entry into the UK.

Travelers must pay the ETA fee. The EU plans to introduce a similar system from next year.

E-gate expansion planned

By 2025, it is expected that ETA visitors entering the UK will be able to use an electronic gate that is currently limited to UK passport holders and nationals of Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea and the United States.

These will be extended to foreign students who hold visas next year and those on indefinite leave to stay in the UK.

