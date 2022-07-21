Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic on official US Open roster, but they might not play





Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic were on the official US Open entry lists released on Wednesday, but that doesn’t mean they’ll necessarily play in the tournament – ​​and in Djokovic’s case, he can’t, for the most part. moment, because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Singles entry lists are a formality and include all eligible players based solely on that week’s WTA and ATP rankings. Williams is there by virtue of a special ranking given to her because she missed so much time through injury; her first match in a year came last month at Wimbledon, where she lost in the first round to Harmony Tan.

When asked after that loss if she would play again, the 40-year-old Williams said she didn’t know. When specifically asked to return to the US Open, where she has won six of her 23 Grand Slam singles trophies, Williams replied: “There’s definitely a lot of motivation to improve and play at home. .”

2 Related

She missed the hard-court tournament in New York last year after injuring her leg at Wimbledon. But Williams has reached at least the semifinals in each of her last 11 US Open appearances.

Djokovic, a 35-year-old Serbian, missed the Australian Open in January after being expelled from that country due to his vaccination status and has since said he will not receive COVID-19 vaccines just to be able to participate. at tournaments.

The United States does not allow unvaccinated non-citizens to enter the country, which is why Djokovic had to miss big events in Indian Wells, California and Miami earlier this season, and cannot participate in the Cincinnati Masters next month or the US Open. , which begins on August 29.

In its press release announcing the entry lists, the US Tennis Association said: “The US Open does not have a vaccination mandate in place for players, but will respect the US government’s position regarding travel. in the country for unvaccinated non-U.S. citizens.”

Djokovic was able to play at Roland Garros, where he lost in the quarter-finals to eventual champion Rafael Nadal, and at Wimbledon, which he won for his 21st Grand Slam title.

Only Nadal, with 22 major championships, has more among men in the history of tennis.

After his triumph at Wimbledon, where he beat Nick Kyrgios in the final, Djokovic said he would ‘love’ to play at the US Open, but added: ‘I’m not planning to get vaccinated’.

Djokovic won three championships at Flushing Meadows and was a runner-up half a dozen times, including a year ago. His loss in the 2021 final to Daniil Medvedev prevented Djokovic from becoming the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win a calendar-year Grand Slam.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/tennis/story/_/id/34272373/serena-williams-novak-djokovic-official-us-open-entry-list-not-play The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos