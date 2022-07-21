Sell ​​figs before a possible recession in the United States, according to Goldman Sachs





According to Goldman Sachs, now is the time to offload shares of healthcare apparel brand Figs ahead of a potential slowdown in the United States. The company downgraded Figs to sell from neutral and lowered its price target on the stock to $7 per share from $14. The new target represents a reduction of approximately 34%. Even though healthcare is generally considered recession-proof, Goldman believes fig consumers will likely turn to lower-cost brands of scrubs in the event of an economic downturn. “While the brand remains healthy, we believe FIGS is increasingly pushing for higher penetration of its US TAM,” Brooke Roach wrote in a note Wednesday. “Faced with a more difficult macro, we believe that FIGS’ main customer is likely to postpone purchases or switch to alternative brands, reducing opportunities for sales growth. Goldman Sachs predicts a 50% probability of recession over the next two years and has started to see signs of a slowdown in pockets of the consumer landscape. In general, the apparel sector tends to underperform during economic downturns, Roach said. “Our surveys indicate that consumers plan to cut back on clothing spending, and we think the tailwinds from closet restocking are likely to start to normalize,” Roach wrote. “We are lowering our estimates to account for a likely deceleration in commodity revenue and margin while factoring in currency headwinds, a mild economic slowdown in the United States, a more challenging environment in Europe, slower e-commerce growth and a more promotional landscape.” Goldman also downgraded shares of PVH Corp., the company that owns brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein and Warner’s, to neutral on the buy, lowering its price target on the stock to $59 per share. for $95. “While we continue to see long-term opportunities for PVH to execute its strategic transformation and the tailwinds in tourism, we are increasingly cautious about near-term profitability in a weaker underlying European macroeconomic backdrop. and currency headwinds,” Roach said. CNBC’s Michael Bloom contributed reporting.

