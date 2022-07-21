Truss v Sunak: What’s unique about the British Prime Minister’s primaries? | opinion





It’s not uncommon for foreign ministers and former prime ministers to compete for the top spot, but the current British political drama is otherwise unusual.

In the UK, the next prime minister will be Foreign Secretary Leeds Truss or former Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak. These are two politicians who will compete over the summer for leadership of the ruling Conservative Party. The party voting results are expected in the first week of September.

In some ways, the current British political drama is no exception. It is not uncommon for prime ministers to change between general elections. In fact, every prime minister since 1974 has been in power or has lost his job in the general election or both.

And it’s not uncommon for potential successors to serve or serve as former cabinet ministers. Politicians who became prime ministers between the 1955, 1957, 1963, 1976, 1990, 2007, 2016 and 2019 general elections are the so-called Prime Minister’s Office Foreign Minister, Finance Minister, or Interior Minister. It is true that Sunak is not the current prime minister. Although outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson was one of dozens of ministers who resigned before announcing his resignation, it is not uncommon for a former prime minister to: become prime minister.

However, the current political drama is quite different from previous prime ministership shifts. The prime minister has never resigned after the massive resignation of other ministers, and some government ministries have no ministers in the House of Representatives.

And in two TV debates between party leadership candidates, many contenders denounced all or part of government records and economic policies. Such criticism has even come from incumbent pastors presumed to be bound by the doctrine of collective pastoral responsibility.

So what’s unique here isn’t that there is a new prime minister between the general elections, or that his successor is a high-ranking minister (or in the past). The power of the Prime Minister itself has been eroded. Not only will a new prime minister take office, but the trustworthiness of the prime minister’s office itself must be restored.

And the new prime minister has limited time to do this. A new general election must be held by the end of 2024 and by January 2025.

The current parliament has more than half of its term in office.

The Conservative Party has been in power since 2010. In the 1964, 1997, and 2010 general elections, voters turned their backs on the ruling party, realizing that it was time for change. It is more likely that the same thing will happen again. This is especially true when the first opposition party is largely united and focused as it is now.

The new prime minister is therefore under strong political pressure to somehow secure re-election in the impending general election, establish power, and come up with new policies.

This will be an unusual political test for even the most accomplished politicians. Few observers now believe that one of the nominees for the award is such a politician. This means that the political drama is likely to continue from now until the next general election.

The views expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial positions of Al Jazeeras.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/opinions/2022/7/21/truss-v-sunak-what-is-unusual-in-the-race-for-uk-prime-minister The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos