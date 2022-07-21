Video shows Russia failed to shoot down US HIMARS missiles, Ukraine says





The impact of the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System or HIMARS on Kyiv forces continues to be felt in Ukraine after missiles fired by US-supplied weapons evaded Russian air defenses, according to a Ukrainian official.

A video tweeted by Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister, prompted social media users to comment on how Russian-fired missiles failed to intercept HIMARS rockets. Gerashchenko wrote on Telegram that “Russian air defenses are unsuccessfully trying to shoot down HIMARS missiles flying towards Skadovsk ammunition depot.”

Skadovsk is in the southern Kherson region and is where a Russian ammunition depot was reportedly destroyed on Wednesday, according to Ukrainian media.

The clip also carried by news outlets NEXTA and UNN shows missiles taking off followed by explosions on the horizon. Under his message, Gerashchenko wrote the hashtag “weapons of victory”.

A Ukrainian official said Russian forces unsuccessfully tried to shoot down US-supplied M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) missiles near Skadovsk. Above, HIMARS missiles are used during exercises in southeastern Morocco on June 9, 2021. FADEL SENNA/Getty Images

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced on Wednesday that the country would provide Ukraine with four additional HIMARS, bringing the total to 16. The HIMARS have been hailed by Ukrainian officials as making a tangible difference on the field of battle against Russian forces. Austin added that the United States would “continue to provide historic levels of security assistance to assist Ukraine.”

The M31 series rockets that were supplied with the HIMARS can hit a target within 16 feet at a distance of up to 52 miles, allowing Ukrainian forces to destroy dozens of command posts and Russian ammunition depots.

Last week, an unnamed senior US Department of Defense official told a Pentagon briefing that weapons systems had “a significant impact on what happens on the front lines.”

Meanwhile, as previously reported by Newsweek, the governor of Ukraine’s Lugansk region, Serhiy Haidai, said Russian forces were in “panic mode” over weapons.

Igor Girkin, a former commander of separatist forces in eastern Ukraine, said on social media that Russia had lost a large number of soldiers and equipment to weapons.

However, Andrey Kartapolov, head of Russia’s State Duma Defense Committee, told TASS there was “no need to be afraid” of weapons.

“The system is serious,” he said, but insisted that “our defense systems” could counter it, adding that they shot down 12 missiles over a bridge in the area of Kherson.

This week, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered his generals to prioritize the destruction of Ukraine’s long-range missiles and artillery.

Newsweek has contacted the Russian Defense Ministry to comment on the unverified video.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/russia-fail-shoot-down-us-himars-missiles-ukraine-video-1726740 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos