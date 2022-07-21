Interview with Jessica Alba GLAMOR July/August 2022





When asked how she transitioned from an actress to a business mogul, her answer is characteristically candid. I approached it the way I approach Hollywood. Just did it.

To understand Jessica’s incredible drive to success, it’s necessary to go back to her childhood as well as her fights with ill health.

Born in Pomona, California, outside of Los Angeles to deeply religious Catholic parents Catherine and Marc (Mexican descent), Jessica Marie and her younger brother Joshua moved a lot during childhood because their father worked for US Air. strength.

I grew up in survival mode, she says. It was almost like I was born. My parents didn’t have a safety net, and they were living to earn a salary. So tomorrow’s mindset is not guaranteed… For me, it felt like I had to do everything I could to keep it afloat.

She adds: How could I fail because no one expected me to succeed? I didn’t set anyone, oh my God, you will be They were just like, your life here. And I said, ‘This is bullshit. I want a better life than that. I don’t always want to be in survival mode.

Jessica began acting at the age of 11 after winning an acting competition in Beverly Hills. He always wanted to be an actor. I think I always fantasize about living in someone else’s skin and in someone else’s reality. I consider myself naturally introverted. So for me, being someone else was a way of adapting to the world.

Then she signed a contract with an agent and got her first small role in the feature film Camp Nowhere at the age of 13. By the age of 19, she had recurring roles in James Camerons’ hit TV show Dark Angel, where she was nominated for a Golden Globe in 2001. Her breakthrough on the big screen was 2003’s cult hit Honey, where she played an aspiring dance teacher for roles in films such as Marvels Fantastic Four (2005), Sin City (2005), and Fantastic Four: Rise Of Silver. cleared the way. Surfer (2007), Little Fockers (2010) and Sin City: A Dame To Kill For (2014).

On the set of Fantastic Four in Vancouver in 2004, Jessica, then 23, met her future husband and producer, Cathy Warren (now father of three children, Honor, 14, Haven, 10, and Hayes, 4). Jessica confirms her that he handed her a note with her dollar and her symbol (cash!) on her when they first met. True story, he did! she smiles and says

The two married in 2008 when Jessica was badly pregnant with Honor.

We ran away and I think I was 9 months pregnant! She recalls with more laughter. It wasn’t planned. Literally baby, do you have anything to do this morning? And he said, “No. So should we go to court and get married?” And he did. Yes. Then I said, “Can I have waffles later because I have an appointment with the doctor?” Will you come to my doctor’s appointment? And how it happened!

