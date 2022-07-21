Unemployment benefit rolls in the United States are growing; major factory outlet gauge collapses





People line up outside a newly reopened career center for in-person appointments in Louisville, U.S., April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud/File Photo

July 21 (Reuters) – The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits rose for a third consecutive week last week to its highest level in eight months and a closely watched indicator of factory activity is on the rise. collapsed this month, the latest indications that the US economy is slowing under the weight of rising interest rates and high inflation.

The latest data is likely to further stoke fears of a recession that were already mounting, with the Federal Reserve raising interest rates at the fastest pace in decades to dampen inflation to its highest level since the 1980s. A Reuters poll released on Thursday showed economists putting a median probability of a recession over the next 12 months at 40%, up from 25% in the previous month’s survey. Read more

In the week ended July 16, initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 7,000 to a seasonally adjusted 251,000, the highest since last November, from an unrevised 244,000 a week earlier, the Labor Department said Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 240,000 applications for the past week.

Since hitting a near-record low in March, the level of new claims has risen and is now 85,000 above that low point. Meanwhile, the number of people receiving benefits after a first week of help rose by 51,000 – the biggest increase since November – to 1.384 million in the week ending July 9, according to the report on claims. It was the highest number since April.

Unemployment benefit claims

The weekly claims report is seen as one of the most timely indicators of the health of the labor market and has been closely watched for signs that a series of high-profile corporate layoff announcements could be the harbinger of a bigger wave of job cuts. Even with the recent upturn in new claims and in the ranks of ongoing benefit recipients, both remain relatively weak by historical measures.

Continuing claims, for example, averaged about 1.7 million in the year before the COVID-19 pandemic, and the current level, more than 300,000 below that figure, indicates that those who lose their jobs get new ones in no time, Jefferies economists Thomas Simons and Aneta Markowska said in a client note.

“Several large companies have indicated that they intend to lay off varying numbers of workers, but claims data does not suggest that much of this layoff activity has started in any significant way,” they said. declared. “If so, then the negative impact is overwhelmed by the continued strong demand for labor from other businesses.”

Despite some loss of momentum, hiring remained robust, with 372,000 jobs created in June and a broader measure of unemployment falling to a record low. find out more Demand for labor also remains quite strong. There were 11.3 million job vacancies at the end of May, with almost two job vacancies for every unemployed person.

factory collapse

Meanwhile, a measure of manufacturing activity in the Mid-Atlantic region fell in July to the lowest since May 2020 and companies announced the gloomiest outlook in more than four decades.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia’s monthly manufacturing index slipped this month to minus 12.3, the second straight monthly contraction, after minus 3.3 in June. Economists polled by Reuters had a median expectation for a reading of zero.

Respondents to the regional survey – seen by economists as a reliable signal for the benchmark national reports that follow it – said they expected a sharp slowdown in activity in the coming months. The six-month outlook index slipped to minus 18.6 – the lowest since December 1979 – from minus 6.8 in June.

Still, the report had some silver linings, for the Fed in particular: Hiring continued to grow modestly and the survey’s inflation measure eased, with companies reporting that their input costs fell for a third consecutive month at the lowest since January 2021.

Philadelphia

The Fed is watching incoming data closely for signals that inflation is finally starting to ease, but it has pledged not to ease monetary policy tightening until inflation falls materially towards the US central bank’s 2% annual target. The Fed’s preferred inflation measure was last reported at 6.3% in May and likely rose in June, a figure that won’t be released until after policymakers meet next week.

Another key indicator of inflation – the consumer price index – rose to 9.1% in June, the highest rate since 1981, fueling market bets that the Fed could rise interest rates up 1 percentage point at the July 26-27 policy meeting. .

A number of Fed officials pushed back on that speculation and, after Thursday’s data, market expectations firmed around a 0.75 percentage point increase. That would match the June increase, which was the largest since 1994.

Since March, the Fed has raised its benchmark overnight interest rate three times, from near zero to a range of 1.50% to 1.75%, and the FedWatch tool of the CME Group says it could rise another 2 percentage points by the end of 2022 to a range of 3.50% to 3.75%.

The Fed wants to cool demand and economic activity without triggering a spike in unemployment, a so-called “soft landing” scenario. Officials admitted, however, that their path to that outcome is increasingly difficult.

Reporting by Dan Burns Editing by Nick Zieminski and Paul Simao

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

