EU tourists may soon need to apply for a travel permit before entering the UK





Interior Minister Pretty Patel said the UK plans to implement ‘contactless’ border crossings at UK airports from 2024.

So what does this mean? Some passengers may enter the country without using an e-passport gate or talking to a border guard officer. Instead, they may be required to upload photos of themselves and submit them to the Ministry of Home Affairs before traveling.

The plan is to reduce queues at the border “to help speed up legal travel to the UK”.

The government says travelers can go through “pre-screening” and be “identified at the border using the latest technology.”

Priti Patel said, “As Secretary of the Interior, I have been focused on restoring control of the immigration system through a new immigration initiative.

This includes ensuring that borders are suitable for the 21st century so that travelers can obtain visas and easily cross borders while maintaining national security.”

Facial recognition technology could be used to enable these “contactless corridors”, the British newspaper Times reported. International travelers are required to submit biometrics and biometric information, such as a face photo, through the new Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) scheme prior to flight.

What is the UK’s new Electronic Travel Authorization Scheme?

As part of a plan to transform the British Border Guard, the Ministry of Home Affairs plans to introduce a ‘travel permit’ system from 2023. Anyone wishing to visit the UK must obtain a permit prior to travel.

UK and Irish passport holders do not need to do anything, but everyone else needs to apply for a visa or ‘electronic travel authorization’.

All visitors, including the EU, who currently do not require a visa to enter the UK must apply for an ETA, which can cost around £18 (€21). A document detailing the ministry’s plans states that you must provide biography, biometrics and contact details, and answer short “suitability questions”.

This is not a visa, but allows individuals to board a plane to travel to the UK. It is similar to the US Electronic Travel Authorization System (ESTA), which was introduced after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The plan will be piloted from March 2023 to visitors to Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Bahrain. It could be introduced worldwide before the end of next year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euronews.com/travel/2022/07/21/eu-tourists-could-soon-have-to-apply-for-permission-to-travel-before-entering-the-uk

