US House passes bill protecting access to contraception | Civil Rights News





Democrats fear rights such as same-sex marriage and birth control could be struck down by the Supreme Court.

The US House of Representatives has passed a bill guaranteeing the right to contraception, amid growing concerns among Democrats that the conservative US Supreme Court could strike down the right in the future.

The bill passed Thursday with eight Republicans joining 220 Democrats in voting yes. The law faces an uncertain future in the equally divided US Senate, where Democrats have a narrow majority and need 10 Republican votes to overcome a filibuster.

We need federal legislation to make it absolutely clear that people have the right to use and buy contraceptives, Democratic Rep. Kathy Manning, the bills’ sponsor, said in an interview. Reuters news agency reported.

Following the Supreme Court’s June 24 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a 1973 decision that enshrined the federal constitutional right to abortion, Democrats fear that rights they previously considered established, such as same-sex marriage and contraception, are threatened.

In response, Democrats in the House passed several bills that would guarantee these rights under federal law. On July 20, the House passed a bill to legalize same-sex marriage, but it also faces uncertain prospects in the Senate. In the House, 47 Republicans voted for this law while 157 voted against.

The House also last week passed a bill guaranteeing abortion rights under federal law, which toed party lines and is not expected to advance in the Senate.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats will continue to fight hard to defend basic freedoms for Americans after the bill passes the House, with every Republican voting against it.

Republicans have played down the notion that rights such as same-sex marriage and birth control are under threat, with Republican Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers saying there was a clear distinction between contraception and abortion.

However, conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in his opinion in the Dobbs v. Jackson decision that overturned Roe v. Wade that the court should consider revisiting other cases that had guaranteed the right to contraception and marriage. homosexual, which were based on similar legal arguments.

Some state legislatures have promoted bills that would restrict access to contraception, but they have not been passed. A dozen states allow health care providers to refuse birth control, according to the Guttmacher Institute for Pro-Abortion Rights.

A number of Republican-controlled states have also passed tough abortion bans, some with no exceptions for rape, incest and even the life of the mother. These exceptions were previously seen as points of consensus, even among anti-abortion rights advocates.

Democrats hope the bills will draw a stark contrast between their party and the GOP, which they have sought to portray as increasingly extreme on social issues ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections, where both parties will fight for control of Congress.

The passage of the bills also comes amid growing demands from the left flank of Democratic parties for more aggressive measures to secure rights that may be threatened by the Supreme Court. In the aftermath of the court ruling ending abortion rights, party leadership was criticized for what some saw as a lack of urgency.

With the Supreme Court firmly in the thrall of conservative justices, who hold a 6-3 majority on court, Democrats have turned to the legislature to protect rights like contraception and gay rights.

But the existence of the filibuster, a rule of procedure that allows a single legislator to block any bill that does not collect 60 votes in the Senate, could call this strategy into question. Democratic President Joe Biden has endorsed a filibuster exclusion to protect abortion rights, but a number of Democrats in Congress oppose the action.

