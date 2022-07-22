Collagen Supplements Explained – Best Collagen Supplements





Collagen supplements are one of the most controversial tools in the beauty and wellness world. Suggestions of simply sipping a drink, chewing on jellies, or sprinkling the powder into a smoothie in the process of finding effective ways to help promote youthfulness sound tempting, but can they really enhance beauty from the inside out?

Here, experts answer questions posed about collagen products and discuss whether incorporating ingestible collagen into your skincare regimen can help.

What is Collagen?

“Collagen is a multifunctional protein in the body and a building block of the skin,” explains Dr Alia Ahmed, a consultant dermatologist. “It plays an important role in the structure of the skin by providing elasticity, moisture and strength.” It determines how smooth and plump it looks because it prevents our skin from sagging.

Need to supplement your natural collagen levels?

Collagen levels deplete with age, leading to the natural wrinkles and lack of elasticity seen in aging skin, especially in women who have reached menopause.

“Our natural collagen production slows by 1-1.5% per year starting in our early 20s, and by the time we reach our 50s, most people lose about 50% of the collagen in their skin,” says plastic surgeon Dr. Paul. Banwell. “This can lead to sagging, thinning and wrinkles,” he confirms.

However, collagen depletion does not occur at the same rate in everyone. As nutritionist Daisy Whitbread explains, “This ratio depends on a variety of lifestyle factors such as diet, sun exposure, sleep and stress levels, heredity and hormones.”

That said, applying sunscreen, limiting your sun exposure, and living a healthy, balanced lifestyle can help prevent premature collagen levels from dropping and should be part of an effective skincare routine, but you can’t reverse that behavior. process.

How do collagen supplements work?

Collagen supplements are designed to ‘replenish’ natural collagen levels, potentially helping to minimize the effects of collagen depletion.

But crucially, collagen supplements do not add ingested collagen peptides directly to the dermis, but “collagen peptides act as a feedback mechanism to trigger their own natural collagen production,” explains Dr. Banwell.

“The presence of collagen fragments is believed to send the body a false signal that collagen breakdown has occurred. This stimulates collagen-producing cells called fibroblasts to produce more of their own natural collagen,” says Whitbread. . The combination of elastin, which gives elasticity to the skin, and hyaluronic acid, which hydrates, is also stimulated,” he said.

The result is undoubtedly an increase in collagen levels in the body, resulting in a healthier, firmer complexion.

Is the collagen too large to be absorbed into the bloodstream?

“Collagen molecules are too large to actually be absorbed into the bloodstream, but collagen in collagen drinks and other formulations is mostly hydrolyzed,” said Tariq Karim, PhD researcher at Santi London working with Skinade. This means that collagen molecules are broken down into smaller pieces called peptides, which have very low molecular weight, and are more easily absorbed in the intestine.

Are All Collagen Supplements Alike?

Simply put, no. Dr. Ahmed explains: “When looking at oral collagen supplements, the source of the collagen (whether marine or bovine), the type (hydrolyzed, dipeptide or tripeptide), the daily dose, and if selected, how to take it (capsule or liquid form). All of this determines efficacy. Type 1 hydrolyzed marine collagen is scientifically proven to be the most bioavailable in the body.”

She recommends Revive Collagen, which contains the highest dose of type 1 liquid marine collagen available. “Their product contains 8,500 to 10,000 mg of marine collagen and additional ingredients including essential vitamins and anti-inflammatory aloe vera.”

In addition to promoting skin health, research recommends that adults consume between 2.5 to 15 g of collagen per day.

Are there any clinical studies on collagen supplements?

In fact, as Dr. Ahmed noted above, some are often the result of clinical studies conducted through the brand itself.

“In a randomized, double-blind, placebo study, participants showed increased skin moisture after 8 weeks of taking collagen and decreased collagen breakdown after 12 weeks,” said registered dietitian Clarissa Lenherr. In addition, Karim said, “There are studies showing that collagen reaches the dermis layer. [meaning the collagen peptides are indeed absorbed before the digestive process in the stomach starts]And research shows that ingested collagen stimulates the body’s ability to produce its own collagen.”

Dr. Banwell added: “Two independent clinical studies have demonstrated that the types of collagen peptides used in Skinade are absorbed into the bloodstream, and in a recent double-blind, placebo-controlled case study, participants saw an increase in collagen density. , Skin moisture and skin elasticity compared to controls after taking Skin-Aid for 90 days.”

“Beauty&Go has also been proven in laboratory studies to reach tissues within 12 hours of ingestion,” claims Whitbread.

When should I start taking collagen?

“As with most of life, a preventive approach is best, so it’s a good idea to start taking your collagen supplement early. For best results, we recommend starting in your late 20s or early 30s,” says Whitbread.

Karim agrees, “It depends on your goals and lifestyle, but in general, drinking alcohol in your 30s will be beneficial both in terms of promotion and prevention.”

Is Ingestible Collagen suitable for everyone?

no. Many collagen drinks are not vegetarian. “Collagen is primarily derived from either fish. [marine collagen] or pig [bovine collagen]’ explains Karim.

“It’s often not clear what types of collagen are used in different products and what their origins are,” says Dr. Banwell. “You often have to look at the fine print to find out.”

For a vegan alternative, try Beauty Chef’s Collagen Inner Beauty Boost.

Collagen supplements are also not recommended for women who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

How about collagen in topical skincare products?

“Studies show that taking collagen orally improves its solubility compared to applying it to a cream,” Whitbread said. “Also, the positive effects of oral collagen last longer than a face cream. This is because orally ingested collagen targets the dermis layer where collagen loss occurs and affects it deeply.”

“Creams, on the other hand, tend to primarily affect the epidermis (the top layer of the skin). The noticeable improvement observed with the cream is primarily due to increased hydration rather than the deeper structural changes achieved with collagen supplementation.”

Is it more effective to focus on a healthy diet?

“To be clear, collagen supplements are not a substitute for a healthy, balanced lifestyle,” warns Dr. Banwell. “But a healthy lifestyle doesn’t prevent collagen loss, so it’s actually two things. Collagen drinks are designed to trigger a physiological response in your body regardless of your lifestyle. Asking if a healthy lifestyle means you don’t need to wear SPF It’s like, of course it should and should! The function of a collagen supplement cannot be achieved by eating.”

Dr Sophie Shotter, a skin and beauty expert and founder of Illuminate Skin Clinic, said that “the more you recharge” your collagen stores, “the better your skin will age.”

In her opinion, a “multimodal approach” that uses a combination of topical and ingestible products along with specialized treatments, such as in-hospital methods designed for collagen stimulation, always yields the best results.

For more ways to stimulate collagen production, see Dr Shotter and more expert tips below.

