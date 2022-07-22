New York polio case first in US since 2013ExBulletin





This 2014 illustration made available by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention depicts a polio virus particle. On Thursday, July 21, 2022, New York health officials reported a case of polio, the first in the United States in nearly a decade. (Sarah Poser, Meredith Boyter Newlove/CDC via AP) CDC’s Sarah Poster and Meredith Boyter Newlove via AP .

. CDC’s Sarah Poster and Meredith Boyter Newlove via AP

CDC’s Sarah Poster and Meredith Boyter Newlove via AP

A case of polio has been detected in New York, the first case of the virus in nearly a decade.

The case was confirmed in a resident of Rockland County, about 36 miles north of New York City, the first case since 2013, according to state and county health departments.

The patient is no longer considered contagious, the AP reports, but has developed paralysis. Tests performed by the state health department laboratory and confirmed by the CDC showed that the patient had previously received an oral polio vaccine, which is no longer given in the United States.

Inactivated vaccines that use dead germs from the disease are the only polio vaccines licensed in the United States since 2000. This could mean the patient contracted the strain in a country where oral polio vaccines are still given. According to the CDC, no cases of poliomyelitis have appeared in the United States since 1979.

New York City Health Services and the CDC recommend that people who have not been vaccinated against polio get the vaccine.

“Vaccines have protected our health against viruses old and new for decades,” said New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan. “The fact is, the urgency for safe and effective vaccines has always been there, and we need New Yorkers to protect themselves against completely preventable viruses like polio.”

The polio vaccine was introduced in 1955, and due to a high inoculation rate, cases dropped dramatically in the late 1950s and early 1960s. Only 175 cases were reported worldwide in 2019, according to the World Health Organization.

The highly infectious virus can cause debilitating damage to the spine and muscles and is usually transmitted by mouth, feces or saliva. About 72% of people will have no noticeable symptoms, while about 25% of people will experience flu-like symptoms, such as nausea, fever and fatigue, the CDC said.

In rare cases, infected people experience more severe and life-threatening symptoms, such as paralysis (0.5%) or meningitis (4%), a spinal infection, according to the CDC.

Symptoms can take up to 30 days to appear in infected people and can still spread during that time, the New York State Department of Health said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/07/21/1112802233/polio-case-new-york-live-vaccine The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos