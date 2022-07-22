Space Weather – Korea Meteorological Agency





Space Weather Forecast Headlines: G1/Minor Storms are likely on the 2nd (22nd) and 3rd (23rd) days. Possibility of overall moderate flare (R1-R2 radio outages). Earth-bound coronal mass ejection (CME) potential at the end of the period – analysis pending.

Analysis of space weather activity over the last 24 hours

Solar Activity: Solar activity has been low in the last 24 hours. Currently, there are nine active sunspot regions in the spinous disk, but most are stable with no real magnetic complexity. Neither area was significantly active and only low-energy, normal grade flares were observed. However, moderate-level, common-grade flares from sunspots near the central disk created filamentous eruptions (plasma arcs) that initiated Coronal Mass Ejection (CME), which could potentially be directed towards Earth, although awaiting further satellite imagery. for analysis. No other Earth-oriented CMEs were observed.

Solar Wind / Geomagnetic Activity: The solar wind represents the tail end of a magnetic cloud following the recent arrival of the CME (day 18). The speed of the solar wind continued to decrease from 430 km/s to 370 km/s. The magnetic field strength was generally moderate, but it tended to increase over time, with the important north-south component becoming less prominent. The end result of these solar wind measurements was quiet geomagnetic activity.

Energy Particles/Solar Radiation: The counting rate of energetic particles (high-energy protons) remained in the background with no solar radiation storms observed.

4 Day Space Weather Forecast Summary

Solar Activity: Despite the high activity area, activity is expected to remain largely at a low level, with isolated M-flares likely to continue to occur during this period.

Solar wind / geomagnetic activity: The solar wind is initially slow around but is expected to rise or perhaps become stronger at an early UTC time on Day 2 (Day 22) due to the combined influence of CH01/- and CH02/-, then gradually increase on Day 4 ( 24) decline. Geomagnetic activity is expected to be quiet at first, but is expected to be unstable and active with G1/slight storm intervals isolated early on days 2 (22) and 3 (23). Activity moderates back to Quiet to Unsettled on the 4th (24th). However, there is a possibility of an earth-oriented CME following a recent filament eruption near the central disk, which may enhance geomagnetic activity by the end of the period (analysis pending).

Energized Particles/Solar Radiation: The count rate of energetic particles (high-energy protons) may increase due to flares occurring, but are very unlikely to reach solar radiation storm levels.

