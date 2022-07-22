New Covid-19 lockdowns in China would threaten US economic recovery (just ask Tesla)





Further Covid lockdowns in China would be another headache for the Federal Reserve in its fight against inflation, experts say, although global supply chain bottlenecks are easing.

If there’s any indication that what happens next in China is a big deal for the US economy, it’s that Federal Reserve officials mentioned the country’s Covid-related lockdowns eight times in their last political meeting on June 15.

President Jerome Powell and others have warned of several downside risks, including larger-than-expected effects on economic growth from external factors such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and, more recently, the Covid-related lockdowns in China.

China’s Zero-Covid policy triggered near-total quarantines earlier this year in several major cities, including the busy port of Shanghai, in a bid to contain the spread of the Omicron variant. Now China has reported its first nationwide cases of the highly contagious BA.5 subvariant, as global Covid cases rise at their fastest rate in nearly two months.

A second wave of shutdowns in Chinese manufacturing hubs, whether full or partial, would stall the recovery of the global supply chain after more than two years of the pandemic and provide additional upward momentum to the prices paid by the industry and consumers in the United States, experts say. Observers are divided on the severity of the headaches. Some say the disruption would prove to be just a blow to Americas economic recovery, while others, including the Fed, say it could undo recent gains by returning to more normal functioning.

The scenario playing out in China right now is obviously a risk not only for China but also for the rest of the world, says Tim Uy, economist at Moodys Analytics.

Everything depends on the Chinese government’s response to the resurgence of the virus and its strict adherence to the Zero-Covid policy. Authorities have so far largely dismissed claims of new lockdowns, but the possibility has nonetheless already begun to rattle China’s stock market. Macau’s Chinese gaming center, which has had more than 1,500 confirmed Covid infections since mid-June, said last week it was temporarily closing its casinos for the first time in more than two years in a bid to stem the spread of the virus. The casino mecca prohibits residents from leaving their homes except for essential activities. Meanwhile, the island’s casino operators, including Las Vegas Sands, MGM and Wynn, expect to generate no revenue in the near future.

The impact of the shutdowns, which lasted through April and May, was felt by several major U.S. companies, including Apple and Tesla, which both faced supply chain issues in China. During Tesla’s second-quarter earnings call on Wednesday, billionaire CEO Elon Musk admitted he was concerned about [the] the company’s overall liquidity as it was uncertain when the Covid lockdowns in China would ease.

It’s a bit of supply chain hell, Musk said.

The broader Chinese economy has also suffered. The country’s GDP grew by just 0.4% in the second quarter, a sharp decline from the 4.8% growth rate in the first quarter, official data showed last week. Shanghai and Jilin, where there were complete lockdowns, saw their tax revenues fall 52% and 79%, respectively, from April to May compared to a year ago, according to analysts at Bank of America.

China appears to be walking a fine line between maintaining its Zero-Covid strategy while trying to limit the economic damage another widespread lockdown would cause. President Xi Jinping doubled down on politics in a speech last month, saying it was the most economical and efficient route and that a change in Covid strategy would be incredibly bad. The Chinese leader insisted that a dynamic Zero-Covid policy is best for the country even if it temporarily impacts economic growth, which should still be maintained as much as possible.

The Chinese government, however, also remains attentive to public opinion. People in Shanghai, for example, vehemently don’t want to experience a similar lockdown, according to Brendan Ahern, chief investment officer at China-focused ETF provider KraneShares.

There is an argument that after Shanghai there was a bit of a shift in China’s response, with an adjustment of the Zero-Covid policy, Ahern says. He points to recent outbreaks in several cities where authorities have implemented more micro-level restrictions targeting neighborhoods or apartment complexes rather than an entire city. The cost of Shanghai’s lockdown has shown that there is a very significant economic consequence to having a comprehensive response, he says.

Meanwhile, investors are worried about more lockdowns, says Adam Crisafulli, founder of market intelligence provider Vital Knowledge. While the bar for wholesale stops is higher than before, it will be difficult to remove cases to zero given the extreme contagion of new variants, he says.

China’s economic situation is confusing as data shows the lag effect of citywide lockdowns, Uy says. Most pundits had an optimistic outlook at the start of the year but have since revised them down, he says.

What would this mean for the Fed’s continued efforts to bring inflation down? A more complicated picture and another puzzle, which will likely force the Fed to become more aggressive in setting policy rates, according to Stephen Juneau, senior US economist for Bank of Americas’ global research team. They cannot correct supply-side factors, but they can continue to put downward pressure on demand.

Investors are worried about another potential wave of Covid lockdowns in China.

JADE GAO/Getty Images

Fed officials indicated last month that lockdowns in China were likely to exacerbate supply chain disruptions, which in turn would negatively affect the inflation outlook, according to the minutes of the Fed. the June meeting of central banks.

Analysts, however, point to the surge in exports seen in the latest trade data from China, which helped ease fears of a slowdown that would push commodity prices further up and indicated that bottlenecks in the supply chain are diminishing. Port times in North America and Asia are down slightly, while data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York suggests that the United States is seeing an improving balance between supply and demand, which which could contribute to moderating goods inflation.

Even if China were to return to lockdown, especially in major cities like Shanghai, it would be a bit of a blow to our current trajectory, but I don’t think it would derail this moderation in supply tensions, Uy says.

Most experts predict a milder fallout than previous lockdowns, Uy says. They agree that it does not appear that hospitalizations and death rates in China are rising markedly in a way that would justify more citywide lockdowns. Given the negative economic impact of previous lockdowns, the Chinese government will likely pursue a more targeted approach, they say.

I anticipate that even if there is another lockdown in Shanghai, the impact will be more muted, as officials are likely trying to keep as many businesses open as possible, Uy says.

