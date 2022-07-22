How the 40C heatwave evaporated millions of pounds from the UK economy





People enjoying the hot weather at Brighton Beach, UK during a heat wave on July 19, 2022. Photo: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

The UK recorded highs in excess of 40C (104F) on Tuesday, and intensifying heatwaves over Europe have refocused the focus on climate change.

According to the Meteorological Administration, a record temperature of 40.3C has been recorded in Corningsby in central England, surpassing the 2019 record high of 38.7C in dozens of locations across the country.

This was followed by the hottest night ever recorded, with temperatures not dropping below 25C in some parts of the country.

The UK, which often struggles to maintain key transport services in extreme heat or snow, has plunged into a national emergency thanks to record temperatures, and companies like Network Rail have advised against traveling unless absolutely essential.

Watch: British heatwave: new record as temperature reaches 40.3 degrees Celsius

In an undisturbed climate, it is “nearly impossible” to exceed 40 degrees Celsius, said Professor Stephen Belcher, director of the Bureau of Science and Technology at the Meteorological Administration.

“You’re going to see temperatures like this every three years,” he said, if there’s continued high emissions.

But how did the heatwave affect the UK economy?

The European Environment Agency (EEA) estimates that heat waves in 32 countries across the bloc cost up to $71 billion ($59 billion) between 1980 and 2000. This is excluding the heat waves over the past 20 years.

READ MORE: UK Inflation reached 9.4% with inflation rising at the fastest rate in 40 years.

Meanwhile, Future Earth said several sectors of the economy have reduced worker productivity during heat waves, particularly in agriculture and construction.

Globally, it is expected that 2% of total working hours will be lost each year. The reason is that it is too hot to work, or the workers have to work at a slower speed.

Productivity losses due to heat stress at work, particularly in developing countries, are projected to be valued at $4.2 trillion per year by 2030, increasing inequality.

the story goes on

transport

Many trains and planes have been canceled and delayed this week as tracks and runways have been affected by the heat.

Network Rail tweeted several photos showing the large bends and kinks of railroad tracks while photos of warped road surfaces and melting runways emerged from UK airports.

Thousands of travelers are affected, straining the transport sector and the broader economy.

Service on the East Coast Main Line connecting London and Edinburgh was interrupted by a fire on a track near Sandy in Bedfordshire, and the route between King’s Cross and Peterborough was also closed until Wednesday.

Read more: In two weeks, the price of gasoline will be cheaper to 10 tanks.

British Transport Minister Grant Shapps said rail standards need to be improved so that the UK can cope with the future.

He added that Victorian infrastructure was not built to withstand these types of temperatures, and that upgrading existing lines to be more resilient would take decades.

business

Businesses across the UK have been impacted this week, with events canceled, museums and schools closing and power companies reporting massive outages.

Meanwhile, the normally bustling city center has been quiet as people choose to stay indoors to escape the heat or enjoy the sun by sitting in an open area such as a park or beach.

Firefighters also extinguished several wildfires that destroyed more than 40 properties across the capital.

A study by European economists and climate experts last year estimated that the heat wave has reduced overall annual GDP growth across Europe by an average of 0.5% over the past decade.

This is likely to be more than double the damage estimated from heatwaves in the last few decades.

View: Why Gas Prices Are Rising? Agriculture

The agricultural sector has been pushing workers, crops and livestock beyond physiological heat and drought tolerance due to warmer temperatures in the past few weeks.

The heat has severely disrupted harvests, raising food prices.

Wildfires in Spain, Portugal, France and Greece are destroying crops and threatening yield losses, while Italy is experiencing one of the worst droughts on record.

Elsewhere, large prairie areas around London set fires, spreading smoke onto main roads and surrounding areas.

National Farmers’ Union (NFU) chairman Minette Batters said Tuesday that unprecedented temperatures are “highlighting water security concerns.”

City Hall: train delays after melting signals at crossings during heatwave in England

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.news.yahoo.com/how-heatwave-vapourised-millions-pounds-uk-economy-082943007.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos