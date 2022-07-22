Ukraine says air force needs Western fighter jets and US is preparing to help





WASHINGTON The US Air Force is struggling to decide how best to train Ukrainian pilots as the beleaguered nations’ air forces seek to modernize.

In comments to the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado on Wednesday, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall and Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff CQ Brown said Ukraine will have to move its military away from the air of veteran Russian MiG and Sukhoi fighters and to more modern Western-made aircraft. .

With the supply of Russian spare parts for MiGs halted, Brown said, Ukraine will eventually have to move on to other fighters.

It remains to be seen which platforms make sense, he said, but there are many possibilities, not just American-made fighters such as the F-15 and F-16, but the Eurofighter, the Swedish Gripen and the French Rafale could also be options for the Ukrainians. aviation.

Part of that is understanding where Ukraine wants to go and how we meet them where they are, Brown said. All of our allies and partners have an interest in Ukraine being able to ensure its own security.

Later in Aspen, he was asked why the United States was not giving Ukraine some of its aging A-10 Warthogs that the Air Force had long sought to retire. Kendall said it was largely up to Ukraine to decide which plane it wanted.

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly said his country needs more advanced fighters such as the F-15s and F-16s.

While Ukraine is busy solving its current problem, Kendall said, alluding to its largely ground combat in the Donbass region, it will eventually have to figure out what its future strength should look like.

Be open to discussions with them about their needs and how we might meet them, Kendall said.

In March, Kendall dismissed suggestions that the United States might supply A-10s to Ukraine. But in Aspen, it hasn’t completely closed the door on supplying older planes.

There are a number of international opportunities that are possible there, Kendall said. Older US systems are a possibility.

When the Ukrainian Air Force has new fighters, Brown said, the United States has a responsibility to help train their pilots on how to fly the different airframes.

In an interview with Reuters on the way to Aspen, Brown said the United States and its allies were considering options to train Ukrainian pilots as part of a long-term program to modernize their air force. .

During his discussion in Aspen, Brown said his comments in the Reuters interview were intended to highlight the steps the United States and its allies are already taking to train Ukrainian pilots.

He said the Ukrainians’ success in the fight against Russia in recent months is partly a sign of the benefits of the past quarter century of cooperation between the US and Ukrainian armies.

Their comments came a week after the House passed its version of a National Defense Authorization Act that would provide $100 million to train Ukrainian pilots to fly US planes.

