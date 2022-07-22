UK Universities Have Signed Breakthrough Agreement with India to Recognize Qualifications





The UK and India have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) officially recognizing each other’s higher education qualifications. The agreement, which has the potential to attract more international university students to the UK, is estimated to be worth more than 100,000 to the economy in industry. Strengthening UK-India trade partnership agreed to by the British Prime Minister last year

The UK and India today (Thursday 21st July) signed an agreement recognizing each other’s higher education qualifications in a welcome move by UK universities.

The Memorandum of Understanding, which is part of the UK-India Enhanced Trade Partnership (ETP) agreed last year by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, means that A-levels and equivalent undergraduate and postgraduate degrees will be recognized in India. This allows Indian students graduating from UK universities to apply for postgraduate qualifications upon their return home or to pursue government jobs that require university qualifications.

The UK and India are already important destinations for each other’s students. In 2020/2021, the UK welcomed 84,555 Indian students to the UK and India is a popular destination for UK students to study abroad as part of the Turing Scheme International Education Program.

The agreement will make UK universities more attractive to Indian applicants and provide economic boost as the industry estimates the benefits of the UK welcoming non-EU students at around 109,000 per capita.

It will also increase the likelihood that British nationals will travel to India for study, giving them more options, broadening their academic and educational horizons, as well as the opportunity for institutions to create courses that can be offered in both countries.

International Trade Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said:

UK universities already have a fantastic reputation around the world.

Now we are excited to deliver on our promise to lift trade barriers between our two countries and make UK higher education more accessible and more attractive to Indian students.

Education Secretary James Cleverly said:

British universities are deservedly the envy of the world, and international education is one of our greatest exports.

This agreement builds on the UK-India partnership and removes barriers to enable India’s best and brightest students to study here, revitalizing the economy and enriching our campuses and communities.

This provides more opportunities for UK students to study in India and paves the way for some of the world’s best universities to offer more degree programs in one of the fastest growing and most dynamic countries on the planet.

This transaction is one of three signed today implementing ETP. ETP sets a set of promises to open up new opportunities for UK companies exporting to India and vice versa.

Trade between the UK and India is already worth more than $24 billion and our investment relationship supports more than half a million jobs. Since 2017, the UK government has gained new access to the Indian market, and the company expects to generate around 92 million additional UK exports annually through spirits, oats and pork products. India is expected to become the world’s third largest economy by 2050.

The two sides also signed an MOU to implement the ETP commitment to create a task force to provide opportunities for Indian nurses and nursing colleagues who wish to train and work in the NHS and to renew their commitment to mutual recognition of seafarer qualifications.

Vivienne Stern MBE, CEO of Universities UK International (UUKi) said:

This is a landmark historical agreement that has been reached over the years. The qualifications students receive are recognized on both sides, making it easier for students to get an education and find employment.

Recognition of UK Masters is a particularly important development. This means that Indian graduates from top UK universities will be recognized for their outstanding achievements and will have full access to jobs in the Indian public sector.

British Council India Director Barbara Wickham OBE said:

The agreement on mutual recognition of academic qualifications is an important moment to mark in the Indo-British educational relationship and will benefit thousands of young and talented students in both countries.

The agreement supports closer collaboration between the higher education sectors, fosters globally prepared graduates through an increasingly internationalized education, and seeks solutions to shared global challenges through joint education, research and innovation initiatives. let it be.

We are also delighted that the agreement was finalized during India/UK Together Season of Culture, a landmark program that celebrates India’s 75th anniversary and celebrates India’s deep relationship with Britain.

Editor’s Note Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prime Minister Modi have released the 2030 Roadmap for the Future of India-UK Relations in May 2021. This included the launch of the Enhanced Trade Partnership (ETP) with the intention of negotiating a comprehensive free trade agreement. The Memorandum of Understanding is available at gov.uk. Source: ONS UK Total Trade Quarterly Statistics, IMF World Economic Outlook Q4 2021, Higher Education Policy Unit (HEPI) April 2022, Costs and Benefits of International Higher Education Students to the UK Economy, 9 September 2021 Higher Education Student Statistics: UK, 21/21 2020 – Where students come and go to study

