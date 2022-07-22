Nissan X-Trail debut in Japan in 2022





Nissan is unveiling the new X-Trail for the Japanese market, which best showcases its latest set of SUVs coming to Europe later this year. The X-Trail will move on the same CMF-C base as the newer Qashqai, meaning it will be available with hybrid power for the first time.

In the UK, X-Trail will resume competition from competitors such as the Kia Sorento, Peugeot 5008 and Skoda Kodiak. The top-end model also comes with third-row seats that help distinguish it from the fifth-row-only Qashqai.

But unlike the popular Qashqai SUV brand, UK X-Trail buyers will be offered the new hybrid technology from launch, making it their only powertrain option. The Nissans e-Power hybrid system combines a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine with a small battery pack and electric motor to deliver 184bhp and 330Nm of torque.

It’s a bit more complicated than the systems found in hybrids like the Toyota Prius, as the gasoline engine doesn’t drive the wheels directly. Instead, it acts as a generator, constantly recharging the battery pack and sending power to the electric motor.

This setting helps to reduce emissions and fuel consumption by ensuring that the gasoline engine is always operating at optimum efficiency. Nissan also says the system provides an electric vehicle-like driving experience with the instantaneous torque of the electric motor.

There won’t be an all-electric version of the X-Trail, but Nissan’s Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta commented on the importance of the car within Nissan’s electrification strategy. With that in mind, we’re electrifying the main model, and the X-Trail for the Japanese market will be a dedicated e-Power. [hybrid] Models with e-4ORCE option. The new X-Trail will play an important role in driving our electrification.

There is also an X-Trail version with a choice of four-wheel drive along with a two-wheel drive variant. Called the e-4ORCE, it offers specific drivetrain settings for snow, gravel and mud. Nissan believes that the rich torque of electric motors and fine-grained control over the output of these components compared to combustion engines will offer far more off-road capabilities combined with e-Power.

New 2022 Nissan X-Trail: Design and Interior

For the new X-Trail, Nissan is inspired by the latest Qashqais styling book. The SUV has the same V-Motion grille and slim headlamps as its smaller sibling, combined with a large lower headlight unit. The new X-Trail also features an angled body line, providing a smoother surface than previous models. Silver trim inserts and contrasting loops complete the look.

Inside, X-Trail will receive a number of advanced technologies, including a variety of driver assistance kits, a virtual personal assistant, and new infotainment settings that will be unlocked in the latest Qashqai. Nissan also said the new CMF-C platform will help improve the SUV’s refinement and dynamic performance.

According to the Japanese brand, the latest version of ProPilot driver assistance software is used for X-Trail, but it won’t be as extreme as Nissan’s recently unveiled fully autonomous technology. The software features a 12.3-inch driver display, a 12.3-inch center display and a 10.8-inch heads-up display.

Another benefit of the new underpinnings is that the X-Trail comes with a third row, providing seven-seater capability for large families. The front features Nissans Zero Gravity seats optimized for added comfort on long drives.

New 2022 Nissan X-Trail: Pricing and Positioning

It will be some time before the next-gen X-Trail goes on sale in the UK, so Nissan hasn’t confirmed the car’s starting price yet. However, given the new platform and the level of advanced technology offered, we expect the new SUV to be significantly more expensive than its predecessor. For comparison, the price of the old car started at 26,835.

Also, the X-Trails market has changed since the 2013 Mk3 model was released. Pricing for the Skoda Kodiaq (X-Trail’s main competitor) starts at 33,100, while the cheapest Kia Sorento costs 49,495. So we expect Nissan to target a starting price of around 35,000 to keep pace with the competition.

Nissan completes overhaul of SUV lineup with Mk4 X-Trail This process started in late 2019 with the second-generation Juke. This was followed by hybrid replacements for the pure-electric Ariya and Qashqai, both unveiled earlier last year.

Click here for an in-depth review of the latest Nissan Qashqai SUV.

