Long-awaited bill to end federal marijuana ban introduced in US Senate





Long-awaited U.S. Senate cannabis legislation that would end federal prohibition on marijuana while encouraging research and taking action to help minority communities hardest hit by the war on drugs was introduced on Thursday .

The Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act would leave it up to states to decide whether or not to legalize the drug. Many, including New Jersey, have already done so, which puts them in conflict with federal law. These legal state enterprises could obtain checking accounts, credit cards and other financial services that are now denied to them.

The bill would remove federal convictions for cannabis and encourage states to follow suit; requiring the Food and Drug Administration to set strict health, safety and labeling standards for cannabis; encourage drug research; impose a federal excise tax of 5% to 12.5% ​​for small businesses and 10% to 25% for large businesses; and directing the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to crack down on impaired driving, requiring a cannabis-impaired driving standard within three years.

As more states legalize cannabis and work to reverse the many injustices of the failed drug war against black, brown, and low-income people, the federal government continues to lag behind , said US Senator Cory Booker, one of the leaders of the bills. sponsors with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Finance Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore.

With strong restorative justice provisions for communities affected by the war on drugs, support for small cannabis businesses, and the removal of federal cannabis offenses, this bill reflects an expected common sense drug policy. for a long time, Booker said.

Federal law would still prevent the use or sale of cannabis in states that have not legalized the drug. The Department of Justice would provide grants to help small law enforcement agencies hire officers, investigators and community outreach specialists to combat black market sales.

The bill would limit the sale of cannabis to people 21 and older and fund programs aimed at preventing marijuana use among young people. The FDA’s new Center for Cannabis Products would set standards for labeling, including potency and serving sizes.

The Department of Veterans Affairs and Indian Health Services would offer recommendations on the use of medical marijuana by patients and work to prevent people from buying large quantities of the drug in states where it is legal in order to to sell it elsewhere.

Those harmed by the war on drugs would have access to funding to enter the cannabis business and those who use marijuana would not face the loss of federal benefits such as housing or student loans. Marijuana testing for federal workers would be limited to employees in areas such as national security, law enforcement and commercial transportation.

The FDA and the Treasury Departments Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau would take over jurisdiction over marijuana from the Drug Enforcement Agency and regulate it like alcohol and tobacco. Legal marijuana businesses could deduct their expenses like other businesses.

Federal taxes would be used to help communities and individuals hardest hit by the war on drugs, including grants to community organizations to provide job training, legal aid, mentoring and literacy programs. Loans would be made directly to small businesses owned by socially and economically disadvantaged people, and to the lenders who would make these loans.

And federal research on medical properties would be increased, including by providing grants to develop research facilities and universities, especially institutions serving minorities and historically black colleges and universities.

The bill had been in the works for more than a year when Democrats took control of the Senate and Schumer pledged to introduce legislation in the hopes that it would draw the 60 votes needed to pass it in their chamber. .

That would require at least 10 Republicans to vote with every Democrat, but many GOP senators now come from states that have legalized cannabis for medical or personal use.

The introduction of comprehensive cannabis reform legislation in the Senate, by none other than the Majority Leader himself, is the strongest sign yet that cannabis prohibition in America is coming to an end. , said Steve Hawkins, CEO of the US Cannabis Council.

There were, however, dissenting voices.

Under the guise of social justice, increased entrepreneurship and other false narratives, this bill will secure our next public health crisis in slow motion while bypassing the rigorous review/approval processes that other psychoactive drugs have had to eliminate, said former Rep. Patrick Kennedy, DR.I., co-founder of Smart Approaches to Marijuana.

By marketing legal marijuana, tobacco companies, liquor companies, financial institutions and the pharmaceutical industry could earn billions. Let’s not lose sight of who the real winners are here.

The House has twice passed legislation to end federal cannabis prohibition and help communities and individuals hardest hit by the war on drugs. But so far, the Senate has refused to follow.

A majority of Americans now support cannabis legalization, and Congress must act in an effort to end decades of overcriminalization, Schumer said. It’s time to end the federal ban on cannabis.

Furthermore, the Senate has never taken progressive measures such as the Secure and Fair Enforcement, or SAFE, Banking Act, even forcing it out of unrelated legislation that Democrats managed to add it to. in the room.

Booker opposed passing SAFE Banking on his own, saying the financial interests pushing for the bill would lose interest in also championing restorative justice issues if their priority were enacted.

But Hawkins said Congress should pass more progressive cannabis legislation now.

The ambitious and sweeping nature of the bill should not prevent Congress from advancing limited but essential reforms, such as delisting and the SAFE Banking Act, which are immediately at hand, he said.

