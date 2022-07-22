How Naughty Dog Rebuilt The Last of Us Part I





The Last of Us Part I on PS5 will feature a host of gameplay and presentation improvements that will bring the game closer to its original vision, according to co-president Neil Druckmann. You can find out more in a new video from developer Naughty Dog that dives into the games’ many updates and improvements, with creative director Shaun Escayg and game director Matthew Gallant.

While Last of Us Part I can render native 4K at 30 FPS target or dynamic 4K at 60 FPS target*, and features PS5 mainstays like DualSense wireless controller haptics, trigger effects and 3D audio**, it’s clear there’s a lot more going on here than just a bump in resolution and frame rate, it’s a complete overhaul.

From the art direction to the character models, the entire game has been completely rebuilt to take advantage of a new generation of graphical capabilities, allowing this game to achieve the visual fidelity the studio aspired to when creating this experience. The PS5’s powerful hardware offers a host of visual benefits, from denser physics with tons of bumpables and chippers (bullets can now tear through concrete and environmental objects) and cutscenes that now seamlessly transition to gameplay. Motion-matching technology means character animations flow more convincingly, intuitively and realistically; while adding another layer of believability to the characters and their interactions with the world. Additionally, AI upgrades mean that characters inhabit the world in a more authentic and realistic way, such as friendly characters navigating cover to avoid enemy NPC sight lines in a more authentic way.

The improvements are all aimed at increasing immersion in games, but the improvements don’t stop there. Naughty Dog worked with its community to incorporate some fan requests, including a permadeath mode, a speedrun-focused mode, and a host of new unlockable costumes for Joel and Ellie. The game also hosts over 60 accessibility options, surpassing what the developer was able to offer with The Last of Us Part II, and includes a new audio description mode, ensuring the game is rewarding and inclusive for everyone.

The Last of Us Part I will launch for PlayStation 5 on September 2, 2022.

*4K display device required.

**3D audio through TV speakers or analog/USB stereo headphones.

