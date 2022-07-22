Channel migrants entering the UK without checks to identify potential terrorists





Neal found that even basic biographical information taken by border guard officers was littered with inconsistencies and errors. Nearly 1,000 of the 7,000 records have a surname consisting of a number, symbol, or single letter, such as #, M021 #17 Hamid, #27, 9, or a bracelet.

Age was checked through cardboard with numbers 1 to 63 on it. Immigrants were asked to point to numbers to indicate their age, even though most of them came from countries that did not use the Roman alphabet.

Because there was no translator, staff spoke slowly in English, showed them problem sheets in other languages, interpreted through other immigrants, asked immigrants to write details on Post-it Notes, or asked them to put their information on Post-it Notes. How to mix. border guard system.

This approach is not ideal and risks errors in the information gathering process, the report said. There were also concerns about migrants found armed with weapons after a search by border guards.

Neals Report The report condemned the Department of the Interior’s ineffective and ineffective response to its failure to expose gaps in security procedures and put vulnerable immigrants at risk.

Children often had to sleep in the same room as adult male immigrants. Interior Ministry officials did not ask about the pregnancy. This means that unless a woman is physically showing signs of giving birth to a child, identification relies on certain questions.

Neil’s recommendation was accepted by the Ministry of the Interior. The Ministry of Home Affairs said: While work remains to be done, much of this report is now of a historical nature and the criticisms identified reflect processes and procedures currently not followed in the new work.

