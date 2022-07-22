Stars who struggled to conceive share fertility issues





Share their struggles. The road to parenthood has been a long one for many famous parents, including Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

You hear stories about [in vitro fertilization] work the first time, but you’ll hear a lot more stories about how it takes multiple times, the model told New York Magazines The Cut in April 2018. Ours didn’t work the first time and it was devastating.

Sometimes the author of the cookbook Cravings: Hungry for More wondered if she had done something wrong. I remember thinking, Oh, I was on my feet too much, and that’s why. You’re just looking for something to blame, especially yourself, Teigen explained at the time.

The paired IVF experience was ultimately successful. Teigen and the EGOT winner welcomed daughter Luna in April 2016 and son Miles in May 2018. The Chrissys Court star announced in August 2020 that baby #3 was on the way, but she suffered a loss pregnancy the following month.

Even as I write this, I can feel the pain again. Total and complete sadness, Judge Bring the Funny wrote about the tragedy in an October 2020 medium essay. People say an experience like this creates a hole in your heart. A hole had certainly been made, but it was filled with the love of something that I loved so much. It does not feel empty, this space. He feels full.

The Utah native isn’t alone in her fertility struggles, and Gabrielle Union, Kim Kardashian and other stars have all opened up about their surrogacy experiences over the years.

As for Lea Michele, the actress struggled to conceive her and Zandy Reichs’ son, Ever, due to his polycystic ovary syndrome.

[PCOS is] easy to manage in your day-to-day life, but when you’re trying to conceive it’s much more difficult, especially if you have extremely irregular periods, the Glee alum spoke to Katherine Schwarzenegger about her condition in March 2021. We don’t never really know when you can get pregnant. On top of that, I had to undergo several procedures to remove polyps, cysts, and scar tissue.

The actress went on to say, I was like, Let’s just stop. I kept thinking, maybe this isn’t for me. Maybe that won’t happen. It’s something that for me, personally, has always been my biggest fear of my entire life. That’s what I wanted more than anything. Emotionally, it just started to build and build. Then we got pregnant.

Keep scrolling to read more celebrity stories, from singles Astrid Loch to One Tree Hills Hilarie Burton.

