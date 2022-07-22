The Last Of Us Remake Permadeath Mode revealed alongside a host of other improvements





Following the reveal of The Last of Us Part 1, a complete remake of the original 2012 release for PlayStation 3, there were plenty of questions about how much it would actually change. But according to a new video released by Naughty Dog today, the answer is “a lot”.

Last Of Us director Neil Druckmann was among those taking center stage to describe some of the biggest improvements to the beloved classic, from graphical enhancements to accessibility enhancements. The team also introduced a host of new features, including:

A new Permadeath mode A Speedrun mode where players can time their runs Unlockable costumes for Joel and Ellie An improved photo mode A model viewer mode

This is in addition to big changes to the AI, graphics and controls, which aim to improve The Last Of Us on almost every level. For example, the remake will use DualSense haptics to add tension when Ellie pulls a bowstring, or to enhance the tactile feel of Joel and Ellie petting a giraffe.

Naughty Dog hopes these changes will make The Last Of Us Remake, as Druckmann puts it, “tremendously better” than the original game.

The Last Of Us Part 1 was first confirmed during Summer Game Fest after several leaks, after which we got to see the updated version working on PS5. Critics have questioned whether The Last Of Us needs a full remake just a decade after its original release, but Naughty Dog insists it’s not just a ‘money grab’ .

“It’s the definitive way to play The Last of Us,” says Druckmann.

We’ll be able to see for ourselves just how much improved The Last Of Us Remake is when it releases September 2 on PlayStation 5 and PC.

The best PS5 games

Kat Bailey is senior news writer at IGN as well as co-host of Nintendo Voice Chat. Do you have any advice? DM him at @the_katbot.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ign.com/articles/the-last-of-us-remake-permadeath-mode-improvements The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos